Kell Brook reportedly interested in ending retirement to fight Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Smith winner

The winner of Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Smith might have a date with Kell Brook next.

'Next Gen' has been out of action since his dominant decision victory over Liam Williams last February. Following that win, Eubank Jr. was set to face rising prospect Conor Benn on DAZN pay-per-view in October.

Sadly, the fight was canceled during fight week due to 'The Destroyer' testing positive for a banned substance. Following the cancelation, Eubank Jr. turned his sights towards Liam Smith. 'Beefy' is currently riding a three-fight winning streak, all coming the way of finish.

The pair are set to face off this Saturday on Sky Sports. The matchup was already a very anticipated one, but there are now even more stakes for this weekend.

Promoter Ben Shalom of BOXXER revealed in a recent interview with Sky Sports that Kell Brook was interested in fighting the winner. 'Special K' retired last year but is seemingly interested in ending his retirement for a massive matchup.

In the interview with Sky Sports, the promoter stated:

"Kell will be there on Saturday. He's desperate for the winner of that fight. He wanted the Eubank fight after the Khan fight. He feels he wants the winner of this fight whether that's Liam Smith or whether that's Eubank Jr. There is a rematch clause, so if Liam does win Eubank will have the option with that one. But there'll be massive fights for whoever the winner is. Huge nights and Kell Brook definitely wants to be one of them."

When was Kell Brook's last fight?

Kell Brook has been out of action since his clash with longtime rival Amir Khan last February.

'Special K' and 'King' were regarded as two of the best fighters to come out of the U.K. in the 2010s. Despite many attempted bookings between the two, the fight failed to come to fruition.

It wasn't until 2022, when the two finally brokered a deal to fight on pay-per-view. Despite the hype and anticipation, fans remembered why the bout could be made in the first place. Both men were winding down their carers, especially Khan.

Kell Brook dominated the long-awaited clash and stopped Amir Khan in round six. Following the defeat, the latter retired. Surprisingly, despite talks with Conor Benn, so did Brook.

It now seems that retirement might've been a bit premature. Based on Ben Shalom's comments, Brook could be returning to the ring soon.

