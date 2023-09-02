Watch: Chris Eubank Jr.'s uppercut stuns Liam Smith, sends him crashing to the canvas in Round 4

Chris Eubank Jr. had a big moment in the fourth round of his September 3 rematch with Liam Smith. The middleweight rivals first competed against each other in January 2023 when 'Beefy' emerged victoriously via fourth-round TKO.

In their rematch, Eubanks seemed to be on the verge of delivering poetic justice in the same fourth round when he dropped Smith on a knee with a perfectly placed uppercut.

Chris Eubank Jr. started out strong from the opening bell and kept Liam Smith on the backfoot. The fight steadily started moving in Eubank’s favor with each round. Smith, who seemed to be having an issue with movement, displayed a solid chin to remain in the fight.

It became clear that earning a finish would probably be the only way for him to walk away with a win. However, 'Next Gen' aggressively attacked Smith in the tenth round to finish the fight via TKO.

How did the first match between Chris Eubank Jr. and Liam Smith play out?

Chris Eubank Jr. had a healthy amount of confidence heading into his first fight against Liam Smith in January 2023. The first three rounds of the contest were evenly matched and most scoring websites had both men at 29-29 heading into the fourth round.

However, the fourth round was a different story as Smith knocked out Eubank with a vicious combo and put an end to the fight. The rematch clause in the contract automatically set both boxers for the second meeting which Eubank has now won by a tenth-round TKO.