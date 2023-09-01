Conor McGregor gives one-word reaction to Chris Eubank Jr. deciding not to bring a towel to throw in for Liam Smith rematch

Chris Eubank Jr. is planning to burn the boats when he enters the boxing ring opposite Liam Smith for their rematch. The British pugilist recently claimed that his team will not bring a towel to the fight and are prepared to go down fighting no matter what happens.

Eubank Jr. and Smith are slated to face each other in the squared circle at the Machester Arena this weekend. This bout marks their second meeting as boxers, with Smith knocking out Eubank Jr. for the first time in his career back in January. In their last meeting, 'Beefy' secured a fourth-round TKO and is now on an impressive four-fight knockout streak.

In a recent pre-fight press conference, Chris Eubank Jr. confirmed that he won't bring a towel to throw in the ring on Saturday. Promising not to give up regardless of what happens during the fight, he said:

"We're not going to do any of that, looking for the easy way out. If it gets rough, if it gets hairy, we're there for the long haul."

After @SkySportsBoxing tweeted a video of Eubank Jr. making his statement, UFC superstar Conor McGregor had a simple, one-word reaction. 'The Notorious' quote-tweeted the post and wrote:

"Woah! @ForgedStout."

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Smith: 'Next Gen' promises "supernatural" performance against 'Beefy' this weekend

Chris Eubank Jr. is confident of exacting his revenge on Liam Smith when the two go head-to-head at the AO Arena in Manchester this weekend. 'Next Gen' recently weighed in on his upcoming contest against 'Beefy' and confidently predicted a loss for Smith.

As mentioned, the former IBO super-middleweight champion suffered a devastating fourth-round TKO loss against Liam Smith seven months ago. Ahead of his first rematch against any opponent, Eubank Jr. is feeling the nerves but is trying to remain calm and composed.

At the same pre-fight press conference, Chris Eubank Jr. promised to dominate Liam Smith and prove himself the superior boxer. He stated:

"The performance will be exquisite, supernatural, a beautiful artistic display of savage boxing... Even to Liam, he may not admit it, he was not expecting the [first] fight to go how it finished. Nobody did. I have to prove that I am the better fighter."

Eubank Jr. continued:

"Me saying it, me believing it, is not enough. If he pulls it off again, I can't argue with anybody. I can't argue with him. I can't argue with the boxing public. He will be the better fighter, and that will be it."

Catch Eubank Jr.'s comments below (8:00):