Chris Eubank Jr. accuses three top boxers of being quitters; hails Liam Smith for taking beating 'like a man'

Chris Eubank Jr. has taken aim at multiple names after his win over Liam Smith.

Earlier this month, 'Next Gen' and 'Beefy' returned to the ring against one another. In January, Smith got a stunning fourth-round knockout win, in one of the biggest upsets of 2023. However, Eubank Jr. easily got his revenge in the rematch.

In their high-profile rematch earlier this summer, Eubank Jr. captured a tenth-round knockout win. Smith was dropped twice in the bout, as he was struggling with an injury. The British boxer took a lot of damage in the loss but showed his trademark heart and toughness.

While Chris Eubank Jr. has no love for Liam Smith, he did give him respect in a recent interview with iFL TV. In the interview, the former champion took aim at Billy Joe Saunders, Daniel Dubois, and Dave Allen for quitting in prior losses.

However, that's not what he did, nor what Smith did in their two-fight series. Speaking to iFL TV, Eubank Jr. stated:

"Saunders did it. Dubois did it. A lot of fighters have done it. A guy did it on the same night on the undercard. The White Rhino [Allen] quit on his stool. People get upset, 'Oh you shouldn’t say that.’ Listen, I’m a fighter, I can say what I want. I do it, get in there and I fight and I don’t stop. I take a shot. I get up... The mentality I had, the mentality Liam had, that’s what true fighters should have."

Chris Eubank Jr. calls out Canelo Alvarez

Days after Chris Eubank Jr.'s win over Liam Smith, he's turned his attention toward Canelo Alvarez.

Following the win over 'Beefy' earlier this month, 'Next Gen' made a pair of callouts. In his post-fight interview, Eubank Jr. called out both Conor Benn and Kell Brook.

Eddie Hearn later stated that they planned to book 'The Destroyer' vs. Chris Eubank Jr. next. However, in an interview with Sky Sports, the latter has seemingly changed his tone. Instead, he wants Canelo Alvarez.

The Mexican superstar is currently slated to face Jermell Charlo in his return later this month. In the event that Alvarez makes it through unscathed, Eubank Jr. wants him in the U.K.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Chris Eubank Jr. stated:

“I can’t think of many bigger money fights than me vs. Canelo. I know he wants to fight in the U.K., and it’s a huge market. You can’t chase him, he does what he wants. I’m gonna go out there and take it to him and that’s what people want to see.”