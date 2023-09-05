WATCH: Close-up slow motion of Liam Smith scarily twisting his ankles during TKO loss to Chris Eubank Jr.

Liam Smith was seemingly injured during his loss to Chris Eubank Jr. over the weekend.

On Saturday night, 'Beefy' returned to the ring for a second outing with 'Next Gen'. Earlier this year, Smith scored a stunning upset knockout win over Eubank Jr. However, following the defeat, the latter was frustrated by the stoppage, and quickly activated their rematch clause.

Eubank Jr. dropped trainer Roy Jones Jr. from his team, instead bringing in Brian McIntyre. That proved to be the correct decision, as the fight on Saturday was dominant. Smith was dropped twice, getting battered en route to a tenth-round stoppage loss.

While a massive win for Chris Eubank Jr., many believed that Liam Smith was fighting hurt. While post-fight he did hint at an alleged foot injury, but not everyone believed him. However, one thing is now clear. If he wasn't hurt pre-fight, he did get hurt early.

Eagle-eyed fans on social media have noticed that Liam Smith badly rolled his ankle early in the fight. In fact, the clip shows the middleweight contender rolling both of his ankles. The video of the injury is definitely a nasty one.

Liam Smith believes weight-cutting played a role in loss

Post-fight, Liam Smith briefly spoke of an injury but instead paid a lot more attention to his weight cut.

'Beefy' has never been known as a particularly large middleweight, previously fighting at light-middleweight as well. However, the weight cut for his rematch with Chris Eubank Jr. was the worst of his career.

Post-fight, the middleweight contender admitted that he had to cut 42 pounds during fight week. In the post-fight press conference, Smith hinted that he had damaged his feet or ankles. However, he was flat from the opening bell, and that had nothing to do with the injury.

Furthermore, Liam Smith just felt that a lot was going against him pre-fight. It's worth noting that the rematch had to be scheduled on three different occasions due to injuries to 'Beefy' in training. Speaking at the post-fight presser, he revealed:

"I just couldn't get off. I just feel the weight cut took a toll on me. From the back injury to the rescheduled date, it was like a race against time. From our point of view, the deadline, maybe Chris would've walked away from the rematch. It was always a race against time anyway and I feel it just played its part. You don't have to be a genius to see how flat [I was] from 40 seconds of the fight. I just feel I couldn't get going. The weight killed me."