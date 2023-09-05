Chris Eubank Jr. gives outrageous reason for self-imposed towel ban in Liam Smith fight

Chris Eubank Jr. isn't a big fan of towels, as evidenced by last Saturday.

'Next Gen' returned to the ring for his long-awaited rematch with Liam Smith. Earlier this year, 'Beefy' scored a shocking fourth-round knockout win over the former champion. After the loss, Eubank Jr. returned to the drawing board.

Firstly, he dropped coach Roy Jones Jr. in favor of Brian McIntyre. Second, after some brief questioning, decided to activate his rematch clause with Smith. Third, on fight night, he didn't want the towel in his corner. Famously, 'Captain Hook' threw in the towel in the first fight.

Ultimately, the conversations around towels pre-fight were all for not. On fight night, Chris Eubank Jr. easily dominated Liam Smith, scoring two knockdowns. In the 10th, the referee waved the fight off as 'Next Gen' was landing yet another combination.

Speaking to Sky Sports News following the win, Eubank Jr. joked about the towel situation. There, the former champion stated that it wasn't personal, he's just not a big fan of using towels in general. In the interview, the British star stated:

"Towels are not allowed in my vicinity. I don't even take a towel with me to the shower. I air dry in my bedroom."

Chris Eubank Jr. calls out Kell Brook and Conor Benn

Following his win on Saturday, Chris Eubank Jr. made some major callouts.

It's been a very strange year for 'Next Gen'. Late in 2022, he had a fight with Conor Benn canceled due to 'The Destroyer' failing a drug test. As a result, Eubank Jr. was forced to face Liam Smith, leading to a massive upset loss.

Obviously following the loss, he made major coaching decisions. Dropping Roy Jones Jr. in favor of Brian McIntryre proved to be the correct decision, judging by Saturday's result. Now back on top, Eubank Jr. was feeling himself this weekend.

Following his win over Liam Smith, Chris Eubank Jr. took to the live microphone. There, he made two passionate callouts. First, he called to face former champion Kell Brook, who announced the end of his retirement earlier this year.

Second, he called to settle business with Benn. In his post-fight interview, Eubank Jr. stated:

"There's some big names out there. I see a few of these guys in the crowd. I'm coming for you Conor, I'm coming for you Kell. I'm coming for you. Anybody else who wants it, we're going to put on a show for the fans."

