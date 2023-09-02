Roy Jones Jr. makes bold prediction for Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Smith 2 after split

Roy Jones Jr. has given his take on Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Smith 2.

In January, 'Next Gen' and 'Beefy' faced off in a high-profile middleweight headliner. Leading into the bout, Eubank Jr. was a heavy favorite, riding a solid winning streak alongside head coach, Jones Jr.

While a former champion himself, 'Captain Hook' began guiding the middleweight contender in 2020. While he led him to several wins, in January, he suffered a massive upset loss to Smith. In the fourth round, Eubank Jr. suffered a massive combination, losing by knockout.

Following the defeat, Roy Jones Jr. and Chris Eubank Jr. announced their plans to return to the drawing board. While their coaching relationship seemed strong, that wasn't the case. Eubank Jr. dropped the legend in favor of BoMac McIntryre for the rematch later today.

Despite that, the legend is still riding with Eubank Jr. to get the win later today. In a recent interview with Sporting Post, Jones Jr. predicted:

“I think he wins the fight. You don’t need to box Smith, you need to go out there and fight. You need to be the old Eubank and get down, right, dirty and fight. You can’t box Liam Smith if you haven’t been a boxer your whole career. Even Canelo boxed for a little while, then met him head on."

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Smith: Roy Jones Jr. discusses split

Roy Jones Jr. is happy ahead of Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Smith 2.

While the split between 'Captain Hook' and 'Next Gen' wasn't fun, he's happy it happened. In the same interview, Jones Jr. discussed the split and admitted not being shocked that it happened.

In the training camp for the first fight with 'Beefy', the former champion wasn't entirely responding to Jones Jr. While the legend is happy that Eubank Jr. is with a new team, he did feel that he lost faith in him by the end of their relationship.

Roy Jones Jr. said regarding his split with Chris Eubank Jr.:

“I think complacency was a factor going into that fight. It affected his training completely because usually he would listen to what I'd tell him to do... When they start to question you they either don't believe you, or they’re second guessing what you’re saying, so if you're second guessing what I’m saying, you should go with someone you believe, so I'm glad he's gone with Bomac."