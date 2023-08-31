How much do Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr. 2 tickets cost? Price for watching the fight live in Manchester, U.K.

Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr. tickets are still available, but there are not many left.

This Saturday night in the U.K., fans will get to see 'Beefy' and 'Next Gen' clash once again. The bout will be a rematch of their meeting in January, in a heated matchup. While Eubank Jr. entered the matchup a heavy favorite, fans quickly realized that the odds were wrong.

After three early rounds, Smith landed a devastating combination in round four. He knocked down Eubank Jr., who was badly hurt. While the former champion attempted to fight on, the bout was thankfully stopped. However, he did reveal his plans to appeal the loss post-fight.

Now, seven months later, Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr. are set to clash. For fans who can't make it to the bout, the event will be streamed on Sky Sports Box Office in the U.K. For Americans, the bout will air on ESPN+.

However, if fans are around Manchester, tickets are still available, but not many. On the AO Arena's website, tickets are still available with prices ranging from £47.95 to £308.10. It's worth noting that there are seats open all throughout the venue, but not many.

Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr. tickets: Who is fighting on the undercard?

If fans buy Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr. tickets, there are some exciting names to watch on the undercard.

Obviously, the middleweight headliner between 'Beefy' and 'Next Gen' is getting most of the attention. Leading into their January bout, things got intense, and that's been the same case for the rematch.

However, for fans who have only focused on the main event, we've got you covered. The overall card top-to-bottom has some solid names and future stars, including the return of Mikaela Mayer. The former champion last defeated Lucy Wildheart by decision earlier this year.

On Saturday, she will face Italy's Silvia Bortot, who holds an 11-2-1 professional record. Beyond that bout, there's a heavyweight clash between Frazier Clarke and Dave Allen. Sitting at 7-0, the former is seen as one of the better prospects in the division as of now.

While a solid event, regional gold is only on the line in one fight. Super middleweights Jack Cullen and Mark Heffron will clash over BBBoC gold on Saturday. Lastly, women's welterweight contenders Lauren Price and Lolita Muzeya are expected to fight in the prelims.

While Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr. get most of the attention, Saturday's card is a must-see.