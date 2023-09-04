"A minimum of 5 years" - Boxing fans react to Chris Eubank Jr.'s coach Brian McIntyre being arrested and charged for possession of firearm

Boxing fans have reacted to Brian McIntyre and his arrest over the weekend.

Lovingly referred to as 'BoMac', the colorful coach was in the U.K. to coach Chris Eubank Jr. on Saturday. 'Next Gen' famously brought in McIntyre following a loss to Liam Smith earlier this year. He dropped Roy Jones Jr. for the rematch last weekend.

That turned out to be the correct decision, as Eubank Jr. dominated 'Beefy' in their rematch. Under the guidance of McIntyre, he scored a dominant tenth-round stoppage win. Following the victory, Eubank Jr. called out Kell Brook and possibly cleared Conor Benn.

However, there wasn't much time to celebrate. On Sunday morning, Brian McIntyre was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm as he was boarding a plane to leave the U.K. As of now, he's yet to release a statement, and his first court date is slated for October 9th.

Furthermore, the charge carries up to a five-year prison sentence if found guilty. On social media platform X, fans reacted to the news of the situation, responding to a post from boxing journalist Michael Benson. It's safe to say that many are worried for McIntyre's future.

Brian McIntyre arrest: Greater Manchester police release statement

The Greater Manchester police have released a statement regarding Brian McIntyre and his arrest.

It's hard to quantify just how damaging the news is for 'BoMac'. While he coached Chris Eubank Jr. to victory earlier this week against Liam Smith, that's not the first high-profile win he's notched this year.

Outside of his work with 'Next Gen', McIntyre is the longtime coach of Terence Crawford. In late July, 'Bud' scored a massive knockout win over Errol Spence Jr. In the process, he became the first undisputed welterweight champion in the four-belt era.

Furthermore, Crawford became the first man in boxing history to become undisputed in a second-weight class. Post-fight, he called out the winner of Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo, which is slated for December.

Many have spoken of McIntyre's great 2023 after Saturday night. While he still might win 'Coach of the Year' from many outlets, he might spend the next few years in prison. Earlier today, the Greater Manchester police released a statement on the situation.

The statement was very simple and to the point. The firearm was quickly seized after it was found on Brian McIntyre. He was quickly arrested, with his first court date slated for next month in Manchester.

