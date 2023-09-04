Why was Brian 'BoMac' McIntyre arrested? Know all about the charges being levelled against Chris Eubank Jr.'s trainer

Former IBO super-middleweight champion Chris Eubank Jr.'s trainer Brian 'BoMac' Mclntyre was arrested by armed airport security at the Manchester Airport on Sunday morning as a baggage scan found a firearm in his suitcase.

The caution alarm was sounded as a scan during the check-in allegedly revealed a gun. Armed officers soon arrived and arrested Eubank Jr.'s coach, who was Atlanta-bound. Police are yet to uncover how the firearm came to be in Mclntyre's suitcase.

As per a report by the Daily Mail UK, a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said:

"At around 10:45 am on Sunday, 3 September 2023, officers were called to reports of a possible firearm being found in hold luggage by airport staff at Manchester Airport.

"After initial inspection by security staff, GMP officers attended, and the firearm was seized. Subsequently, a man has been arrested for possession of a firearm."

According to a statement from Greater Manchester Police, 'BoMac' has already been charged with multiple infractions, including 'possession of a firearm' and 'possession of ammunition'. He will remain in jail until a court hearing on October 9.

The 53-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best boxing trainers in the world. Brian Mclntyre has worked with many of the current cream of the corp, including undisputed welterweight champion Terence Crawford, British boxing legend Amir Khan, and former super featherweight champion Jamel Herring.

Earlier this Saturday, 'BoMac' had received widespread recognition for guiding Chris Eubank Jr. to a dominant TKO win in the rematch against Liam Smith.

Chris Eubank Jr. hits back at critics after redemption against Liam Smith

Saturday night was a sweet story for Chris Eubank Jr. as he knocked out Liam Smith in the 10th round, redeeming himself from his failed campaign against 'Beefy' earlier in January.

With the newly gained confidence from his resurgence, the 33-year-old hit back at critics questioning his pedigree as a fighter. During an interview with Sky Sports Boxing, he said:

"There were so many people that didn't think I could win... Everyone is telling me that I'm the underdog and [I'm] too old and [I've] made too much money and I don't have the hunger anymore, and I play too much poker, and I travel too much. All these things I'm seeing online. I'm not that guy, I'm a fighter. This is what I do."

