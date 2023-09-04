Breaking: Chris Eubank Jr.'s trainer Brian McIntyre arrested in the UK while trying to board plane with fully-loaded weapon

Chris Eubank Jr.'s trainer, Brian McIntyre, has been arrested at Manchester Airport after security officials allegedly found a loaded gun and ammunition in his luggage.

McIntyre, who also trains undisputed welterweight champion Terence Crawford, was in Manchester, UK to oversee Eubank Jr's stoppage win over Liam Smith last Saturday. The boxing coach had then checked into his flight back to Atlanta, US earlier today, but was soon descended upon by armed police after his luggage was intercepted.

According to reports, armed police were alerted by the airport security staff after his suitcase was scanned and showed a loaded firearm and ammunition inside. 'BoMac' was then arrested by police in the departure lounge at Manchester Airport.

"Brian 'BoMac' McIntyre has been arrested by armed airport police at Manchester Airport after security found a loaded gun and ammunition in his suitcase on Sunday as he attempted to fly back to the USA after training Chris Eubank Jr for his win over Liam Smith."

The news is sure to put a damper on the performance of Chris Eubank Jr.,who had worked with Brian McIntyre for the first time for his rematch against Smith. The 33-year-old dominated the fight from the off and utilized the uppercut throughout before the referee waved the bout over in the 10th round.

Chris Eubank Jr. reflects on TKO win over Liam Smith

Chris Eubank Jr. bounced back from his first KO defeat at the hands of Liam Smith, comfortably defeating 'Beefy' via a 10th-round stoppage in their rematch last weekend.

'Next Gen's performance was arguably the best of his career and proved to be a testament to his hard work as well as the work of coach Brian McIntyre, whom Eubank Jr. had switched to working with specifically for this rematch.

Following the fight, Chris Eubank Jr. was interviewed in the ring by talkSPORT, where he was understandably jubilant about the victory. In regards to the fight, the 33-year-old stated that he was proud he went out there and put it all on the line. He said:

"My back was against the wall. I had no other option but to go out there and put it all on the line. Do or die. I said it before. And it's the truth... One of [the best performances of my career], especially coming off of the back of a defeat like I had last time, the bar was low. People were saying that I'm shot, that I'm too old..."

