"Me vs. Canelo" - Chris Eubank Jr. makes shocking u-turn on Conor Benn fight

Chris Eubank Jr. has taken his sights off Conor Benn and put them on Canelo Alvarez.

'Next Gen' is fresh off his high-profile rematch with Liam Smith earlier this month. In January, 'Beefy' won their first matchup by a stunning fourth-round knockout. However, the rematch couldn't have been any more different.

Backed by new coach Brian 'BoMac' McIntyre, Eubank Jr. dominated in his return earlier this month. He scored two knockdowns of Smith, eventually forcing a 10th-round stoppage. Following the victory, he made passionate callouts of Conor Benn, and former champion Kell Brook.

Following the event, Eddie Hearn quickly confirmed his plans to make Chris Eubank Jr. vs. 'The Destroyer' next. Benn was famously scheduled to face the former champion last Fall. However, a drug test failure led to the bout's cancelation.

Sadly for the Matchroom executive, it seems that Eubank Jr. has changed his mind. Speaking to Sky Sports in a recent interview, he instead called out Canelo Alvarez. Eubank Jr. explained:

“I can’t think of many bigger money fights than me vs. Canelo. I know he wants to fight in the U.K., and it’s a huge market. You can’t chase him, he does what he wants. I’m gonna go out there and take it to him and that’s what people want to see.”

Chris Eubank Jr. explains hesitance toward Conor Benn fight

Chris Eubank Jr. will fight Conor Benn one day, it just might not be next.

As of now, Canelo Alvarez is a bit booked up, as he's currently slated to face Jermell Charlo later this month. Furthermore, he's also been linked to a potential clash with Terence Crawford for 2023.

Now, with the callout of 'Next Gen', the Mexican superstar could have a very busy future. Nonetheless, even if Eubank Jr. doesn't get to fight Alvarez, it seems that a bout with Benn will have to wait.

In the interview with Sky Sports, Chris Eubank Jr. explained his hesitancy in re-booking the fight. There, he explained that Conor Benn's ongoing issues with the BBBoC make it a bit of a hard option to make next.

Speaking in the interview, he stated:

"The timing has to be right and he does need to be fully acquitted of the situation he's in. He can't have any appeals going on with the Board. He can't have any drug agencies having him on a banned list or whatever the case may be. He has to be 100 percent clear for that fight to go ahead. As far as I'm concerned at this moment in time he isn't."