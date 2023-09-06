"This fight's happening" - Eddie Hearn confirms Chris Eubank Jr.'s next fight after fiery callout

Eddie Hearn is committed to making Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn next.

'Next Gen' returned to the boxing ring over the weekend for his rematch with Liam Smith. Earlier this year, 'Beefy' scored an upset knockout win over the former champion. As a consequence, Eubank Jr. brought in a new coach Brian McIntyre for the rematch.

That turned out to be the correct decision, as the middleweight contender dominated on Saturday. Eubank Jr. scored two knockdowns of Smith, ultimately winning by tenth-round stoppage. Following the victory, he called out Kell Brook and Conor Benn.

'The Destroyer' was previously booked to face Chris Eubank Jr. last Fall. However, the fight was canceled due to a failed drug test. Nearly a year later, he's not entirely out of the woods, but was cleared by U.K. Anti-Doping early last month.

In an interview with IFL TV, Eddie Hearn confirmed that he planned to book Benn's return against Eubank Jr. In the interview, the Matchroom Boxing promoter stated that he's already spoken to Kalle Sauerland regarding the fight.

In the interview, Hearn confirmed:

“We had great talks. This fight’s happening. We are full steam ahead. We’re gonna do everything we can to make the fight.”

Chris Eubank Jr. confident that he shut up critics

Chris Eubank Jr. is happy that he shut up his critics with a dominant win on Saturday.

'Next Gen' dominated 'Beefy' in their middleweight clash on Saturday, catching many off guard. With his loss earlier this year, Eubank Jr. was forced to change coaches, dropping Roy Jones Jr. in favor of Brian McIntyre.

Despite that massive change, he entered the rematch as an underdog. In the end, he proved the odds wrong, easily defeating Smith. While 'Beefy' called for a trilogy fight, it seems that Eubank Jr. is back up to bigger and better things.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Chris Eubank Jr. reflected on the victory. There, he admitted that he was happy to prove the doubters wrong. However, that wasn't really the point of why he took the rematch, stating:

"A lot of people wrote me off and that's okay, that's part of boxing. I'm not doing this for those people. I'm not doing this to prove people wrong. I'm doing it for myself, I'm doing it for my family, I'm doing it for legacy. I'm doing it so I can look back on my career and be content and I was very happy with the performance."