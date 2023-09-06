Roy Jones Jr. explains happiness with Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois despite controversy 

Roy Jones Jr. is pretty happy that Oleksandr Usyk defeated Daniel Dubois.

Late last month, 'The Cat' and 'Dynamite' faced off in Poland. While it wasn't the bout either expected to have at the start of the year, they put on an entertaining fight. While the champion was landing more, the challenger was landing harder shots.

In round five, the British boxer seemingly had the fight won with a body shot. However, it was quickly called a low blow, and Usyk was able to get a few minutes to recover. He used it excellently, dominating from that moment forward.

Oleksandr Usyk wound up scoring a ninth-round knockout win over Daniel Dubois, but most of the talk was around the controversy. A former heavyweight champion himself, Roy Jones Jr. discussed the situation on his YouTube channel.

There, 'Captain Hook' stated that he felt for the 25-year-old challenger. The shot could've been called on the belt line, but it wasn't. Nonetheless, Jones Jr. is happy about the shot being called a low blow, because he doesn't want to see Dubois fight Tyson Fury.

In a recent YouTube video, Jones Jr. stated:

“I understand Daniel probably felt like it was a body shot, or it was borderline, but the fact that it was borderline gives the referee the option to do whatever he feels best... Usyk is unbeaten. We don’t wanna see Dubois fight Fury, we know Fury gonna kill the boy. We cool, but we don’t wanna see that. In the end, because a jab took you out, we cool that Usyk got the decision.”

Will Oleksandr Usyk fight Daniel Dubois again?

A WBA appeal could trigger Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2.

'The Cat' scored the knockout blow last month, but that was never going to be the end of the story. Given the controversial low blow in round five, there was always going to be an appeal.

Following the fight itself, Frank Warren confirmed that they would appeal the loss. However, the veteran promoter noted that he wasn't attempting to overturn the fight to a win for Dubois. Instead, they just wanted a no-contest.

However, Daniel Dubois' team also requested a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. Yesterday, Frank Warren and Queensbury Promotions officially sent their appeal to the WBA over the potential illegal shot. While there's no timetable for the situation to be resolved, it should be settled in the coming weeks.

