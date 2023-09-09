Terence Crawford continues his campaign for the "biggest fight in boxing" against Canelo Alvarez

Terence Crawford has his eyes set on a boxing super-fight with fellow undisputed champion Canelo Alvarez.

'Bud' is coming off the back of an earth-shattering knockout of Errol Spence Jr., whom he stopped in round nine of their eagerly anticipated clash. A bout that was billed as one of the biggest fights in the last 30 years turned out to be a one-sided beat down of epic proportions.

Terence Crawford's performance against 'The Truth' led to conversations about how he would do against champions in weight classes above him, including a fight with Canelo Alvarez.

One of Crawford's teammates, Shakur Stevenson, shared his prediction for the potential fight and stated that boxing is not about size, but skills.

Despite Alvarez having an impending super-middleweight title clash on September 30, Terence Crawford has continued to call the Mexican boxer out for what would be a massive fight.

'Bud' took to X (formerly Twitter) recently and said this:

"Canelo vs Crawford is the biggest fight in boxing. There’s no fighter out there that’s a bigger fight then us."

See the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Canelo Alvarez is set to welcome challenger Jermell Charlo to super-middleweight, as the pair are scheduled to do battle over 12 rounds.

Despite having a tough challenge ahead of him, Alvarez did not mind sharing his thoughts on a potential fight with Terence Crawford during a recent interview. Whilst he was full of praise for 'Bud', the Mexican did not believe he would get the credit he deserved for beating Crawford due to the size disparity.

Terence Crawford breaks down Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo

Canelo Alvarez will be hoping to successfully defend his undisputed super-middleweight crown against Jermell Charlo on September 30, set to take place in Las Vegas.

The Mexican is currently a -200 favorite, despite being the smaller man. He will be putting his undisputed status on the line for the second time, after defeating John Ryder via decision in May, 2023.

Charlo will be returning to the ring after more than a year since his win over Brian Castano, and will be moving up from light middleweight, where he is the undisputed champion.

Terence Crawford recently shared his thoughts on the bout during an interview with The Breakfast Club. He said this:

"I've got Canelo [winning the fight]. But I think it's going to be a good fight. I think a lot of people are sleeping on Charlo. He's bigger than Canelo, even though Canelo, at the higher weight I think Canelo's going to be stronger than [Charlo]. I think Canelo is going to be more powerful than him, but at the same time, I think Charlo has got the boxing skills to make it a competitive fight."

Watch the video below from 25:40: