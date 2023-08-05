"That's the only thing I can sense" - Terence Crawford previews rematch with Errol Spence Jr., expects a "stronger" version of 'The Truth'

Terence Crawford defeated Errol Spence Jr. via ninth-round TKO last weekend to become the first-ever undisputed welterweight world champion. The nature of Crawford's victory came as a shock to many, as 'Bud' dominated his opponent with ease.

Both fighters entered the ring undefeated, and the fight was labeled as one of boxing biggest matchups in the past thirty years.

A rematch clause was included in the fight contracts of both men, and Errol Spence Jr. verbalized his intent to exercise that clause during the post-fight press conference. Terence Crawford has now shared his thoughts on the upcoming rematch, which appears to be targeted for December.

'Bud' was recently interviewed by HOT 97, where he said this:

"I think Errol is a strong-minded, strong-willed individual. I feel as if he will go back to the drawing board, he will come back stronger, he will come back hungrier. He'll try to fix the things he needed to fix to make the fight look different in the second time than the first time. That's the only thing that I can sense, because I will be on the other side."

Watch the video below from 12:55:

Terence Crawford's victory over Errol Spence Jr. was a historic night for boxing. 'Bud' simultaneously became the first man to be crowned the undisputed welterweight world champion and the first male boxer to be an undisputed champion in two weight divisions.

Crawford handed 'The Truth' the first defeat of his career, a loss that Spence Jr. will be hoping to avenge later this year.

"It's the Terence Crawford era" - 'Bud' sends a message to the boxing world

Terence Crawford's performance against Errol Spence Jr. saw 'Bud' separate himself from the rest of the welterweight division as undoubtedly the best boxer in the division. Many also believe that Crawford's victory was enough to see him crowned as the No.1 pound-for-pound boxer in the world.

Following his win, 'Bud' appeared in front of the media where he declared that it was the beginning of his era. His dominant display against 'The Truth' left little room for doubt about who the best boxer in the world is right now, and Crawford said this:

"For all you guys that doubted me. For all you guys who said I was too small. I was actually too strong. And now everybody get's to witness greatness, like I said before. It's the Terence Crawford era."

Watch the video below: