"I don't think size wins fight" - Terence Crawford can beat Canelo Alvarez according to Shakur Stevenson

Terence Crawford put on the performance of a lifetime against Errol Spence Jr. last weekend, and his teammate believes he could defeat Canelo Alvarez too, should the pair ever face off.

Crawford is the same height as Alvarez but is significantly smaller at his stage. The weight that 'Bud' currently fights at, welterweight (147 pounds), is the weight that Alvarez began his career at.

The Mexican has moved all the way up to light heavyweight in the past but currently competes at super-middleweight (160 pounds), where he is the unified champion.

According to Shakur Stevenson, who trains with Terence Crawford, 'Bud' has the skillset to topple the generational talent of Canelo Alvarez. During a recent interview with IFL TV, Stevenson said this:

"I think Bud could beat Canelo... I would like to see it. I don't think size wins fights, I think skills do. I don't know who else will listen to me, but I think Bud stylistically - being a southpaw with good movement, sharp boxing, it's gonna be hard for Canelo, with that high guard, to walk him down and unload with those big hooks. I think Bud would beat Canelo."

Watch the video below from 4:50:

Terence Crawford's ninth-round stoppage of Errol Spence Jr. sent shockwaves around the boxing world. A fight billed as one of the biggest boxing matchups in the past thirty years ended up being a one-sided beatdown in a stunning turn of events.

Crawford made history by becoming the first-ever undisputed welterweight champion and the first male boxer to become an undisputed champion in two weight divisions.

Terence Crawford reveals thoughts after being hit with Errol Spence Jr.'s power punches

Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. put their undefeated records on the line to determine the first undisputed welterweight world champion.

'Bud' proved too much for Spence Jr. to handle, and he began dominating his opponent as early as the second round.

Both men are known as finishers, with Crawford holding 30 KO wins to Spence Jr.'s 22 KO wins before their contest. But following the fight, 'Bud' revealed that 'The Truth' did not hit as hard as he expected.

Terence Crawford said this:

"After the second round, when I hurt him, I felt as if he couldn't handle my power like I could handle his. I remember him throwing an overhand looping left, and he caught me right on the button, I think it was the first or the second round, and I was just like, 'This is it? Okay. This is gonna be a long night for him"

Watch the video below:

