Has Terence Crawford changed his views on fighting Canelo Alvarez after Errol Spence Jr. fight?

After his absolute dominance over Errol Spence Jr. in their high stakes bout, Terence Crawford has undoubtedly established himself among the elite boxing greats. In the aftermath of his win, there was speculation that Crawford might meet Canelo Alvarez inside the squared circle down the line. However, Crawford denied this while talking to TMZ:

"No, not at all. Canelo really don't interest me because of the size factor.”

The primary reason for Terence Crawford's refusal to fight Canelo Alvarez is the size difference between the two fighters. While the two are the same height, Canelo Alvarez has a considerable advantage in weight. Alvarez has competed at Crawford's current weight class in the past, but since then he's bulked up quite a bit, and his physique is far removed from what it once was.

A potential bout between the two will require Alvarez to undergo a drastic weight cut. In current times, Alvarez weighs around 20 pounds heavier than Crawford, at 168 pounds to Crawford's 147 pounds.

Terence Crawford launches scathing attack at media members after knocking Errol Spence Jr. out

Terence Crawford lived up to the hype in his bout against Errol Spence Jr. in Las Vegas. He justified every claim he made in the build-up to the fight, by putting in a punch-perfect performance. Exhibiting his power, precision, and speed in the squared circle, Crawford knocked down Spence three times before the bout was stopped in the ninth round.

At the post-fight press conference, Crawford was asked about the doubters who had questioned his abilities against Spence Jr. 'Bud' took the occasion to launch a scathing attack against the members of the media who had talked negatively about him, particularly mentioning Elie Sekbach of ES News.

A lot of ya'll over here looking sad, Elie you looking like a r*****ed a** dude over there because you were going against me. But, all in all, I get to say I told ya'll, because I've been asking for these fights for years and ya'll been saying 'he's too small, he's gonna get this, he's gonna get broken'. And each and every time I step up I prove ya'll wrong. So, write some great stories on Terence Crawford, don't hate on him, don't say anything negative, just give me my props."

