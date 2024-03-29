"He knows how to win rounds" - Tim Tszyu details the transformation of Robert Whittaker in their training sessions

Tim Tszyu is preparing to face off against Sebastian Fundora on March 30 in what will be the second defense of his WBO junior middleweight title.

Over the past decade, the combat sports world has seen an increase in elite talent coming from Australasia, with the likes of Alexander Volkanovski, Israel Adesanya, George Kambosas Jr. and Robert Whittaker all attaining world titles.

Tszyu is the latest combat athlete hailing from Australia to join the group of world champions, and ahead of his WBO title fight, he appeared on Morning Kombat, where he discussed the wealth of talent Down Under.

'The Soul Taker' detailed his training sessions with Whittaker, noting the incredible improvements the former UFC champion made through each session. He said this:

"I've sparred plently of rounds with Rob Whittaker, actually... In all honesty, when I first sparred him - because it was boxing, I'm not doing MMA - I got him really good. But the next spar, he just sort of adapted. He was a true professional, he knows how to win rounds and how to get things done. I was really impressed with that."

Watch Tim Tszyu's interview below from 48:00:

Tim Tszyu left stunned by Sebastian Fundora's unprofessional diet ahead of their fight

Tim Tszyu was originally scheduled to take on Keith Thurman for the WBO junior middleweight world title before Thurman was forced to withdraw from the matchup due to a bicep injury sustained several weeks ago.

The Australian will now face Sebastian Fundora instead. Interestingly, three days out from his clash with the WBO champion, Fundora was captured eating a burger and pizza.

Fundora's apparent lack of discipline with his diet has left 'The Soul Taker' stunned, as he recently shared his thoughts on his upcoming opponent's preparation.

During a recent interview with FightHype.com, he said this:

"My body has matured and it's in a different state of mind. See, he's eating pizza and burgers, man. I would never, I would never do that. I wouldn't even do that in a training camp."

Watch Tim Tszyu's interview below from 4:05: