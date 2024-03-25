Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora: Main card start time, main event walkouts, and everything else you need to know

Tim Tszyu is set to face Sebastian Fundora on March 30 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Originally, Tszyu was booked to face Keith Thurman. Thurman, however, sustained an injury to his bicep and was forced to withdraw.

Since Thurman's withdrawal, the situation has developed, and Tim Tszyu is now set to take on Sebastian Fundora. Initially, Fundora was also booked to fight on the same card, but he was slated to face a former sparring partner of his in Serhii Bohachuk.

Now, he has been promoted to the main event slot and will face Tszyu for the WBO and WBC super welterweight titles. The two will do battle on March 30, with the main card set to kick off at 8 PM ET. Australian fans can catch the card headlined by their man Tim Tszyu at roughly 12 PM AEDT on March 31.

The main event fighters are expected to make their walkouts to the ring at approximately 11:30 AM ET, which translates to a midday timing of 3:30 PM AEDT for Australian fans. For viewers in the U.K, this would mean that the main card kicks off at approximately 1 AM GMT, with the walkouts for the main event expected to start at 4:30 AM GMT.

Australian viewers can catch the card via pay-per-view (PPV) on Kayo Sports, while viewers from the U.S can find the card through PPV on Prime Video.

Tim Tszyu could potentially face Terence Crawford next

Tszyu, who currently holds a 24-0 professional record, recently got some exciting news. It was announced that Terence 'Bud' Crawford is now the WBO's mandatory challenger for Tszyu's WBO light middleweight (also known as super welterweight) belt.

If Tszyu emerges victorious and unscathed from the fight against Fundora, we could very well see him make a quick turnaround to face one of boxing's pound-for-pound best fighters today in 'Bud'.

For his part, Crawford was last seen in the squared circle when he put on an absolute clinic against Errol Spence Jr., then-considered by many to be his biggest rival. Crawford dominated Spence Jr. en route to a seventh-round TKO, catapulting him to the very peak of the pound-for-pound rankings.

Tszyu has since taken to X (formerly Twitter) to state that he hopes to face either Crawford or Spence after his fight against Fundora. He wrote:

"Fight for the ages upcoming @SebastianFundo1 unification time .. old school mentality. Then the big fish. Spence or Crawford."

Expand Tweet