Terence Crawford reportedly parts ways with PBC just hours after Canelo Alvarez

In one day, PBC has reportedly lost Canelo Alvarez and now Terence Crawford.

Earlier today, the Mexican superstar formally parted ways with Al Haymon's boxing promotion. The move frankly came out of nowhere, given Alvarez's reported return scheduled for May 4. Many figured that the super-middleweight champion would face Jermall Charlo on that date.

However, the champion will likely be returning to Matchroom Boxing to face Jaime Mungia. Just hours after Alvarez parted ways with PBC, the boxing juggernaut has taken another hit. As first reported by ESPN Ringside's Mike Coppinger, Crawford is now a free agent.

'Bud' signed a deal with Al Haymon's PBC last year to fight Errol Spence Jr. The fight was one of the most anticipated of 2023 and saw Crawford absolutely dominate 'The Truth'. He knocked down Spence Jr. three times en route to a ninth-round stoppage win.

With the victory, Crawford became the first male boxer ever to become undisputed in two weight classes. Following the lopsided loss, Spence Jr. activated a rematch clause. The second bout was expected for December 2023 or early 2024.

However, the bout wasn't rescheduled during the time window that it needed to be. As a result, Crawford is now a free agent and able to sign anywhere that he pleases.

What could be next for Terence Crawford? Exploring current options for 'Bud'

Terence Crawford is now a free agent, but he likely won't be for long.

'Bud's decision to sign a deal with Al Haymon's PBC was largely to face Errol Spence Jr. and not much else. With a win over 'The Truth', Crawford began targeting a fight with Canelo Alvarez.

The aforementioned Alvarez parted ways with PBC himself earlier today. With that in mind, 'Bud' could easily try and book a fight with the Mexican superstar, given the fact that both are free agents. However, Alvarez seemingly has some other plans at the moment.

With that in mind, Crawford does have some other options. For one, he can re-sign with the PBC for big fights with the likes of Jermell Charlo and more. 'Iron Man' is famously a friend of Spence Jr. and has previously been in discussions to fight Crawford.

Crawford could also try to fight rising welterweight champion Jaron Ennis. 'Boots' has been calling him out for months. But it's worth noting that Ennis is also having promotional issues at the moment.

Lastly, Crawford could try to reunite with Top Rank. While this signing would be awkward, given his feud with Top Rank, a fight with Teofimo Lopez would be massive.