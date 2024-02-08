What happened between Teofimo Lopez and wife Cynthia? A look into the boxer's former marriage

Teofimo Lopez's wife, Cynthia, parted ways with the boxer last summer.

'The Takeover' is set to return to the ring for the first time since a unanimous decision win over Josh Taylor later tonight. Following that victory last year, Lopez retired from the sport of professional boxing.

However, he didn't stay away from the sport for long. In late 2023, the WBO and Ring Magazine super lightweight champion announced plans to return and that his retirement was for little more than media attention. Tonight, he will face top contender Jamaine Ortiz.

For Lopez, the fight will be his second without his wife, Cynthia Lopez, by his size. The two had a high-profile romance that began in May 2018. The two met on a Delta Airlines flight following the boxer's win over Vitor Jones Freitas. She was an air stewardess on the flight, and they hit it off instantly.

The following year, the two were married. Just two years later, Cynthia gave birth to Junior Lopez, the first child between the two. However, things between the two seemingly got sour not long after that. Last June, Teofimo revealed that they were in the process of getting divorced.

It's not exactly known when the divorce was finalized, but it's clear that the relationship between the two is over now.

Teofimo Lopez opens up on separation from his wife Cynthia Lopez

Teofimo Lopez admittedly had a dark cloud over his head for most of 2023.

While 'The Takeover' scored a high-profile win over Josh Taylor, it was a rough year for him. Lopez was caught on camera getting into several shouting matches with his father, Teofimo Lopez Sr., during his fight camp.

Along with his issues with his father, the champion was going through a divorce during his last bout. Speaking in a recent interview with Fight Hub TV around that time last year, Lopez opened up on the situation.

In the interview, the boxer revealed that Cynthia Lopez was the one who filed for divorce to begin with. Furthermore, he took issue with the fact that he's not getting to see his son as much as a result of the divorce.

In the interview, the super lightweight champion stated:

"I'm at a point now, where my kid is being taken away from me. I have no wife now. Taking all of my earnings, half of my money."

Check out his comments below (22:00)