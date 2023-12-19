"Remove Tank" - Updated Ring Magazine P4P list with Jesse Rodriguez sparks divided fan reactions

Many fans seem to believe that Jesse Rodriguez should be higher on the Ring Magazine P4P list.

'Bam' returned to the ring over the weekend to face Sunny Edwards. For the 23-year-old boxer, the fight looked the same as any other. He ran through 'Showtime' easily, dropping him several times in the flyweight title unifier.

In the end, it was the British boxer who was forced to quit on his stool, losing by ninth-round stoppage. As a result, Rodriguez had not one but two titles now at flyweight. It also continued to build on his already impressive legacy, having become a two-weight champion this Spring.

With the victory, Jesse Rodriguez has now been added to the Ring Magazine P4P list. 'Bam' comes at number ten in the newest rankings, coming in just one spot behind Teofimo Lopez. He's also behind names such as Gervonta Davis, Errol Spence, Devin Haney, and more.

It appears that many fans are unhappy with that list. On X, many took aim at the Ring Magazine's newest rankings. Some were just happy to see Rodriguez make it into the list, while others took aim at figures such as 'Tank' for being ranked too highly.

Regardless, it seems that most fans don't appear to agree with the pound-for-pound rankings.

Sunny Edwards reveals injuries after brutal loss to Jesse Rodriguez

Jesse Rodriguez's place in the Ring Magazine P4P list came as a result of a broken orbital he dished out on Saturday.

As previously stated, that bout with 'Showtime' was a wild one. Despite the two men being flyweights, they packed a lot of power in their title fight over the weekend. However, it was clear that 'Bam' had a big advantage in that department.

Rodriguez scored two knockdowns of the British boxer during the contest itself. Eventually, Edwards was forced to quit on the stool due to the damage he suffered. Many quickly began to slam the formerly undefeated champion for his lack of heart.

However, Eddie Hearn and others praised his effort against Jesse Rodriguez. Well, the Matchroom executive was proven correct, based on Sunny Edwards' social media posts. Since his loss on Saturday, he's revealed that he's suffered a broken orbital.

In the days since he's continued to provide fans with updated pictures of his injuries. Based on the photos, it's easy to see why fans are big supporters of 'Bam'.

