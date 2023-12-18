PHOTO: Sunny Edwards shows off nasty face injury suffered early on in Jesse Rodriguez fight 

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Sunny Edwards resulted in a brutal orbital fracture for the Brit.

Over the weekend, 'Showtime' returned to the ring to face 'Bam'. The battle of the undefeated champions was an exciting one, as they looked to unify flyweight gold. Despite their relatively small stature, the two boxers packed a lot of power on Saturday.

Ultimately, it was Rodriguez who emerged with the knockout victory. In round nine, Edwards was floored not once, but twice. In the corner, the British boxer quit on the stool, resulting in the stoppage loss. As a result, his lengthy IBF flyweight title reign came to a close.

Many took aim at the British boxer for not fighting on despite the knockdowns. However, fans have now learned that he suffered an injury on Saturday night. In fact, Edwards was reportedly fighting with double vision from second-round onwards.

Sunny Edwards' injury is a medial orbital fracture to his left eye. On social media, the British boxer stated that he quit on the stool largely due to his vision. Along with those comments, Edwards added a picture of his eye injury.

Based on the photo, it's clear that the British boxer went through a war on Saturday.

"Medial orbital fracture. Sorry I couldn’t continue to the final bell, was genuinely worried about my eyesight."

Eddie Hearn reacts to Jesse Rodriguez vs. Sunny Edwards

Eddie Hearn couldn't be prouder of Sunny Edwards' performance against Jesse Rodriguez.

While the British boxer left the ring with a defeat, many were impressed with his heart. From round two onwards, it was clear there was a big size and power discrepancy between the two. Nonetheless, Edwards fought on.

Immieatedly following the loss of 'Showtime', his promoter, Eddie Hearn reacted to the bout. Speaking to IFL TV, the head of Matchroom praised both Jesse Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards.

Still, the promoter felt that fans should give Edwards a bit of a pass despite the loss. Speaking to IFL TV, Hearn stated that the British boxer deserves respect after suffering the first defeat of his career. He stated:

"Get those belts back. Make sure you support him, Sunny Edwards. He’ll have a few tough weeks ahead, so I feel we should give him the respect he deserves for giving us a great fight. He showed plenty of bottle in there, something that a lot of people couldn’t do, me included."

See his comments in the video below (11:00)