How much is Jesse Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards getting paid to fight each other? Estimated payouts reported

The Jesse Rodriguez vs. Sunny Edwards payouts have become a topic of conversation as of late. Both men will take part in a blockbuster flyweight boxing match this Friday, and are expected to pocket a sizable chunk of the event revenue for their efforts. But how much will each man earn?

Unfortunately, no exact figures have been released for either fighter's purse, so only estimations based on their recent earnings can be made. Both men will step into the bout as champions, with Rodriguez being the WBO flyweight champion and Edwards being the IBF titleholder in the weight class.

Thus, both men are expected to earn pay-per-view points. Rodriguez last faced Cristian Gonzalez, defeating him via unanimous decision to capture the WBO title. For that bout, he earned a guaranteed purse of $200,000, with his pay-per-view points increasing his earned sum to $500,000, according to Surprise Sports.

Meanwhile, Edwards, who signed for Matchroom Boxing, is said by Surprise Sports to have earned an estimated $400,000 in his recent unanimous decision over Andres Campos. Given both men's prior earnings, it is likely that they will earn between $300,000 to a potential career-high of $600,000 come Saturday.

This would be largely due to the pay-per-view points from heightened fan interest in the bout. Unfortunately, no solid figures can be provided, as there are no disclosed sums or leaks regarding either fighter's purse.

But, given that their bout will be a unification, often a rite of passage, between the IBF and WBO titles, it could be their most lucrative fight to date.

Jesse Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards' boxing records

Jesse Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards will take part in a unification bout this Friday, which will see the latter clash with Rodriguez to capture his WBO title. He also previously held the WBC title. Ahead of the bout, both men are undefeated boxers at the peak of their physical powers.

Jesse Rodriguez is the younger of the two at 23 years old and has a record of 18 wins and no losses. Of those 18 wins, 11 have come via knockout. Meanwhile, Edwards is 27, with a record of 20 wins, although only four of those have been knockouts, rendering him the more pillow-fisted fighter of the two.