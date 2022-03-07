On this day in 1987: Mike Tyson begins unifying the Heavyweight Championships

Mike Tyson began his journey of unifying the Heavyweight Championships in 1987.

'Kid Dynamite' had won the WBC World Heavyweight Title from Trevor Berbick in November, 1986. On 7th March 1987, he took on another World Champion in James Smith. Smith held the WBA World Heavyweight Title and the pair fought at the Las Vegas Hilton with both belts on the line.

Both Smith and Tyson were heavy hitters, coming off impressive wins in their last fights. Everyone expected a knockout win for one of the fighters. However, the fight went the distance and Tyson claimed a unanimous decision victory.

'Bonecrusher' focused more on tying Tyson up to avoid his punches rather than throwing his own. Smith hardly landed any punches as he kept clinching whenever Tyson came close.

Two months after the fight, Tyson defended his belts against Pinklon Thomas. He then challenged Tony Tucker for the IBF Heavyweight Championship. 'Iron Mike' took on Tucker in August at the Las Vegas Hilton.

History of Sports @BeforeFamePics 8/1/87 Mike Tyson defeats Tony Tucker becoming 1st HVYWT to own all 3 major belts (WBA, WBC, & IBF) at the same time 8/1/87 Mike Tyson defeats Tony Tucker becoming 1st HVYWT to own all 3 major belts (WBA, WBC, & IBF) at the same time https://t.co/KX19PqUwV4

This time around, the fans at the Hilton got a more entertaining 12 rounder. Tucker put on an impressive performance against Tyson at his peak and managed to survive till the final bell. However, 'Kid Dynamite' did enough to secure the unanimous decision victory and was crowned the IBF Heavyweight Champion of the world.

Steve Harvey talks about what he experienced when he met Mike Tyson as compared to Muhammad Ali

Steve Harvey recently spoke about meeting legendary celebrities such as Richard Pryor and Muhammad Ali. He then compared his experiences with him to how he felt when he met Mike Tyson:

"I got Richard Pryor's f***ing phone number and I ended up forming a friendship with him before he died. I used to go by his house and play dominoes with him and sh**. That was the moment when I met Muhammad Ali. That crushed me, cried again. I ain't sh** when I meet people that really matter to me, you know. Met Mike Tyson one time and just f***ing was scared. Wasn't a hero of mine and then I was just scared of the mo********er."

Take a look at the video:

Steve Harvey @IAmSteveHarvey 🤣 When I met Richard Pryor... I cried. When I met Muhhamad Ali... I cried. I met Mike Tyson one time and I was just scared When I met Richard Pryor... I cried. When I met Muhhamad Ali... I cried. I met Mike Tyson one time and I was just scared 😂🤣😂 https://t.co/cKcXGU3qia

Mike Tyson has often been called 'The Baddest Man on the Planet'. His menacing aura and intensity was a key factor in psyching out opponents in the ring. Clearly, the same goes for some who meet him outside of the ring as Steve Harvey can attest.

