On this day in 2000: When Mike Tyson went to war with Julius Francis

'Iron' Mike Tyson stepped foot in Europe for a fight for the first time back in 2000. Although he was far from his prime and had a fall from grace after doing time behind bars, Tyson was still one of the most popular sports icons in the world. For two weeks, the English capital stood still every time they caught a glimpse of him. Fans flocked from all over the country to watch the action live.

Mike Tyson took on British Champion Julius Francis at the M.E.N Arena in Manchester on January 29, 2000. The fight ended fairly quickly as Tyson knocked out his opponent within 63 seconds of round two. To Francis's credit, he kept getting back up despite getting knocked down 4 times. Tyson put an end to the show in the second round with a body shot.

Take a look at the highlights from the fight:

Both fighters started the fight off all guns blazing. For Tyson, this was just his normal fighting style. Francis, however, thought he could beat Tyson at his own game and came out swinging. He quickly realized his plan was not going to work. Tyson closed the distance and swung ferociously, switching levels and throwing the occasional uppercut.

The very first punch Francis ate was a body shot, and it was that same type of punch that ended the fight. At 34 years old, increasingly past his prime, 'Iron' Mike proved to be too much for the British champ to handle.

Dana White supports Mike Tyson as he confirms he may not return to the ring again

Over a week ago, 'The Baddest Man on The Planet' appeared on the Full Send podcast along with Dana White to talk about all things boxing and MMA. While on the podcast, co-host Bob Menery asked Tyson whether he was going to fight Jake Paul. Tyson then started talking about why he thinks he won't fight again.

Here's what Mike Tyson said:

"I wanted to do it the first time, just for fun, just to have fun. Then some people took it to another level and made it financial and then the fun went out of it"

UFC President Dana White then chimed in and said:

"I love you, I don't wanna see you fight anymore man. I know you get mad at me when I say that but I do. I don't wanna see you fighting anymore."

Tyson then replied saying:

"I know, I don't think I will either, but you never know."

Take a look at the entire interview:

It seems like Tyson's fans may not get to see him fight in the ring again.

