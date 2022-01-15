Jake Paul reacts to being the second-highest earning YouTuber in 2021 

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has reacted to being the second-highest earning YouTuber in 2021, according to Forbes. He returned to the list for the first time since 2018.

Paul is only behind Mr Beast (Jimmy Donaldson), who made record earnings of $54 million with his super-sized stunt-based videos. 'The Problem Child' made $45 million, while social media star Markiplier at No.3 racked up $38 million.

All three would have made last year's Forbes Celebrity 100 list. Jake Paul, who was born on January 17, 1997, is also the highest-paid athlete under the age of 25. He took to Twitter to let the world know of his feat.

"Highest paid athlete under 25 (green tick mark emoji)," wrote Paul.

Paul has contested five professional boxing contests in his career so far, knocking out all the opponents he has squared off against in the process.

He fought former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren once and former UFC welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley twice inside the ring in 2021.

About 90 percent of his earnings last year came from his boxing career, while he mostly uses his YouTube channel to promote his bouts. He also owns Most Valuable Promotions and manages unified female featherweight world boxing champion, Amanda Serrano.

Jake Paul's $45 million earnings would have put him at No.20 in last year's Forbes list of highest-paid athletes

Jake Paul would have been ranked above Canelo Alvarez as the highest earning boxer in last year's Forbes top athletes list with his $45 million. Alvarez made $34 million in 2021 and was tied for the 48th spot.

In fact, Paul would have cracked the top-20 as well. He has often brought up the age-old fighter pay issue in the UFC and has been calling out superstars from the world's biggest MMA promotion to fight him and make huge paydays.

Just as he was set to finally face a professional boxer in Tommy Fury last month, the 24-year-old Brit pulled out due to injury and subsequent infection.

Woodley, who had taken 'The Problem Child' to a split decision in August 2021, stepped in on short notice for a rematch. He was eventually knocked out.

