Dana White reveals why he believes MMA will be the world’s biggest sport

Dana White has revealed why he believes MMA will be the biggest sport in the world. White suggested that fighting appeals to everyone, irrespective of which part of the world they come from.

UFC president Dana White has often emphasized this hypothesis, noting that fighting appeals to the basic instincts of human beings. White has also time and again said that “fighting is in our DNA.”

In an interview with BroBible’s Arthur Kade, Dana White opened up on several topics. Kade notably asked White about whether he’d visualized the sport of MMA and the UFC organization being as big as it is today. White responded to this by stating:

“Well, if you look at interviews of me, you know, 15 years ago, I say that this is going to be the biggest sport in the world. And I believe that this thing would work everywhere. When you think about the NFL, right? The NFL is massive in the United States. There’s nothing bigger. And then you think about these other places. Soccer is big in other countries. Cricket is big in some places, rugby, none of that; NFL doesn’t work over there, and those sports don’t work over here."

"The one thing that works everywhere is fighting, you know. And if you think about the most famous athletes that have ever walked the face of the earth – Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson – Those guys are known everywhere. Bruce Lee died in the early ‘70s. Kids still know who he is today. Because as human beings, we are fascinated by who the toughest guy in the world is.” (*Video courtesy: BroBible; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Watch the interview below:

Dana White and the UFC earned widespread praise for leading by example during the peak of the COVID-19 global pandemic

UFC 261 was the UFC's first event with a full-capacity crowd since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the US

Dana White and the UFC brass were praised by many not only in the combat sports world but society as a whole for their work during the peak of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The UFC was the first major global sports organization to resume organizing sports events after the pandemic started wreaking havoc worldwide. Under Dana White’s leadership, the UFC put forth events without fans in attendance and has eventually managed to organize a few events with a full-capacity crowd as well.

Presently, the consensus in the combat sports community is that the next major step in the growth of MMA and the UFC worldwide is its entry into the African market and expansion in relatively untapped markets like India and China.

Do you see MMA becoming the biggest sport in the world in the years to come? Sound off in the comments!

“WE’RE ALL HUMAN BEINGS.. FIGHTING IS IN OUR D.N.A”

نخبة من مقاتلي الـ UFC من حول العالم في جزيرة النزال في أبوظبي#UFCFightisland #UFC257



لمشاهدة النزالات مباشرة وحصرياً حمل تطبيق #UFCArabiahttps://t.co/pPGyDVJtCl pic.twitter.com/783xL7LCIZ — UFC Arabia (@UFCarabia) January 5, 2021

Edited by Avinash Tewari