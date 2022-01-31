Jesse Rodriguez will replace Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in WBC super-flyweight world championship fight

Jesse Rodriguez is set to replace Srisaket Sor Rungvisai after the latter was forced out of the fight for the vacant WBC Super-Flyweight World Championship.

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai was initially booked in to take on Carlos Cuadras on February 5th. However, illness has forced Rungvisai out of the bout. The Thai boxer was looking to reclaim his Super-Flyweight Championship, but will have to wait for a shot at the title.

Boxing journalist Michael Benson took to Twitter to announce the official replacement, saying:

"Announced: Carlos Cuadras will now face Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez for the vacant WBC super-flyweight world title this Saturday, Feb 5th, after Srisaket Sor Rungvisai withdrew due to illness."

Jesse Rodriguez usually fights at light-flyweight, however, this bout will serve as a great opportunity for the 22 year-old to test his skills at a heavier weight class.

Carlos Cuadras is the toughest opponent Rodriguez has fought so far in his 14-0 pro-boxing career. This makes it a really interesting fight and a true test of what Rodriguez is made of.

It is worth noting that Jesse Rodriguez has fought only once over the past year. He took on Jose Burgos in October last year and earned an emphatic fourth round KO victory. Moving forward, the 22 year old will certainly look to remain active.

Jesse Rodriguez recently signed with Matchroom Boxing

The 22 year-old signed a promotional deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing just days before getting his world title opportunity. The deal was officially announced on January 28th with his next fight already in store. Under Hearn's contract, Rodriguez was initially supposed to take on Fernando Diaz on February 5th.

As things have unfolded, however, Rodriguez has been presented with the opportunity of a lifetime to headline the event with a world title bout. It is impressive to see the 22 year-old getting to fight for the title in his first fight under Matchroom Boxing's multi-year deal.

