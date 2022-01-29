"The flexibility of a global deal" - Eddie Hearn reveals the perks of DAZN

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed the benefits of being with DAZN. Hearn worked with Sky for years before permanently signing with streaming service provider DAZN in June 2021.

The deal was worth over $100 million and is set to run through 2026. Hearn has revealed that DAZN allows them to capture the global market. In a recent interview with SecondsOut, the boxing promoter was asked to list the positives of being with DAZN. He said:

"We've also built our own promotional vehicle called Eddie Hearn and Matchroom and DAZN are extremely powerful as well. But the main benefit for me for being with DAZN is to have the flexibility of a global deal that will enable us to be the biggest promoters in the world, have big fights, fees to make big fights off traditional pay-per-view and also control our own production and give every event, every build-up, every narrative the look and feel that we want."

Watch Eddie Hearn's full interview with SecondsOut below:

Eddie Hearn suggests Tyson Fury pretended that he wanted to fight Oleksandr Usyk

The matchroom boxing promoter recently made an interesting claim while addressing the situation in the heavyweight division. There was a lot of speculation surrounding the heavyweight title picture as Tyson Fury slammed his fellow fighters for 'ducking' him.

However, Hearn has claimed that Tyson Fury never really wanted to fight Usyk. According to him, 'The Gypsy King' just pretended that he wanted to fight the Ukrainian unlike Anthony Joshua who took the fight.

During a recent interview with iFL TV, Hearn claimed:

"AJ stepped up to the plate to fight Oleksandr Usyk no questions asked mate, not, 'I need one in between,' or 'Whoa hang on, I'll do a few posts on Instagram pretending I wanna fight him.' And I spoke to Alex Krassyusk [Usyk's manager], they feel that Tyson Fury has bottled the fight against Usyk."

Watch Hearn's full interview with iFL TV below:

Despite much uncertainty in the division, Fury vs. Whyte has been confirmed and is likely to take place in April this year. 'The Gypsy King' will most likely fight the winner of Joshua vs. Usyk 2 later this year if he manages to get past Dillian Whyte.

