"Fury has bottled the fight against Usyk"- Eddie Hearn suggests Tyson Fury pretended that he wanted to fight Usyk

Eddie Hearn has made an interesting statement about Tyson Fury's desire to fight Oleksandr Usyk.

While there was a lot of drama surrounding the Heavyweight division, 'The Gypsy King' was quite vocal and claimed Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk and Dillian Whyte, were all running away from him.

However, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn claims it was the opposite. Hearn has suggested that Fury pretended that he wanted to fight Usyk but when it came to signing the dotted line, 'The Gypsy King' was nowhere to be seen.

While speaking to iFL TV, Eddie Hearn said:

"AJ stepped up to the plate to fight Oleksandr Usyk no questions asked mate, not, 'I need one in between or whoa hang on, 'I'll do a few posts on Instagram pretending I wanna fight him.' And I spoke to Alex Krassyusk [Usyk's manager] they feel that Tyson Fury has bottled the fight against Usyk."

Tyson Fury will defend his Heavyweight titles against Dillian Whyte

After all the speculation surrounding the Heavyweight division, things have finally started taking shape. Fury vs. Whyte is the next heavyweight bout in store and is being targeted for April 23rd.

Fury vs. Whyte went to purse bids after being delayed four times on Friday. Frank Warren won the rights to the fight. Warren came up with a $41 million bid which will see, 'The Gypsy King' walk away with $29,538,000 million and Whyte with $7,834,500.

ESPN boxing insider Mike Coppinger reported on the official purse split over Twitter, where he said:

"The numbers on Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte: Frank Warren won the rights with a bid of $41,025,000. 10% of that, $4,102,500, will be paid as a victory bonus, per WBC rules. Fury, the champion, is entitled to 80% of the remaining money, $29,538,000. Whyte entitled to $7,834,500."

As mentioned earlier, the fight is being targeted for the 23rd of April. It remains to be seen whether Dillian Whyte can do enough to be the first person to ever defeat Fury in his pro-boxing career or 'The Gypsy King' will stand tall yet again.

