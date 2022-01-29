Tyson Fury will earn at least $29 million against Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury is set to earn at least $29 million from his fight against Dillian Whyte. Fury vs. Whyte went to purse bids on Friday after the two camps failed to agree on a deal for months.

Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn were the only two promoters to have bid for the fight. Warren bid $41 million and on the hand, Hearn bid $32 million. Meaning, the former walked away with the rights of this fight.

Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger Frank Warren won the rights to the Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte heavyweight title fight. He bid $41 million, which means the fight will likely land on an ESPN platform with BT Sport PPV in UK. Eddie Hearn was only other bidder at $32 million. Fury entitled to $32.8M. Whyte at $8.2M Frank Warren won the rights to the Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte heavyweight title fight. He bid $41 million, which means the fight will likely land on an ESPN platform with BT Sport PPV in UK. Eddie Hearn was only other bidder at $32 million. Fury entitled to $32.8M. Whyte at $8.2M

As revealed by Mike Coppinger, 10% of the bid will be kept aside as the victory bonus and the remaining amount will be divided into 80-20 shares. 'The Gypsy King' will receive a guaranteed $29,538,000 and Whyte will get $7,834,500 from the fight.

"The numbers on Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte: Frank Warren won the rights with a bid of $41,025,000. 10% of that, $4,102,500, will be paid as a victory bonus, per WBC rules. Fury, the champion, is entitled to 80% of the remaining money, $29,538,000. Whyte entitled to $7,834,500," said Mike Coppinger.

Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger The numbers on Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte:



Frank Warren won the rights with a bid of $41,025,000. 10% of that, $4,102,500, will be paid as a victory bonus, per WBC rules.



Fury, the champion, is entitled to 80% of the remaining money, $29,538,000.



Whyte entitled to $7,834,500. The numbers on Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte:Frank Warren won the rights with a bid of $41,025,000. 10% of that, $4,102,500, will be paid as a victory bonus, per WBC rules. Fury, the champion, is entitled to 80% of the remaining money, $29,538,000.Whyte entitled to $7,834,500.

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte targetted for April 23rd

'The Gypsy King' was eager to fight in the first half of 2022 and it looks like his wish is finally coming to fruition. Fury is set to take on Dillian Whyte to defend his Heavyweight crown on home soil.

The deal for Fury vs. Whyte was recently signed and Frank Warren is already looking to make the fight happen as soon as possible. ESPN boxing insider Mike Coppinger has reported that the mega-heavyweight bout is being targeted for April 23rd. Coppinger said:

"Sources: The target date for Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte is April 23, though it could land on another date in April. Several U.K., venues being considered. Will be an ESPN PPV in the U.S. and BT Sport PPV in U.K."

Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger Sources: The target date for Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte is April 23, though it could land on another date in April. Several U.K., venues being considered. Will be an ESPN PPV in the U.S. and BT Sport PPV in U.K. Sources: The target date for Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte is April 23, though it could land on another date in April. Several U.K., venues being considered. Will be an ESPN PPV in the U.S. and BT Sport PPV in U.K.

Also Read Article Continues below

As reported by Coppinger, multiple venues are being discussed at the moment. However, the principality stadium has emerged as the top runner to host the fight. It will be interesting to see how this highly anticipated Heavyweight clash turns out when the two enter the squared circle.

Edited by David Andrew