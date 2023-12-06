Is Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder finally set for 2024? Eddie Hearn gives a positive update

Eddie Hearn is confident Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder will happen in 2024.

'AJ' and 'The Bronze Bomber' were in talks for most of this year. However, the two famously won't be fighting each other next. Thanks to the postponement of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk, the two heavyweights were booked for the same card.

However, they won't be facing each other. In the main event of a DAZN card on December 23, Joshua will return to face former title challenger Otto Wallin. Meanwhile, the American boxer will fight in the co-main event against former champion Joseph Parker.

Since the fight card's announcement, fans have assumed that it's just the first step towards making Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder a reality. However, the latter isn't so sure. Earlier this week, 'The Bronze Bomber' opined that Eddie Hearn may attempt to try and block the bout from happening.

Meanwhile, the Matchroom executive has stated that it couldn't be any further from the truth. In an interview with Boxing Social, Hearn stated:

“We’re full steam ahead trying to make the Wilder fight and a WBC final eliminator, if that’s what it’s called, but I’d just call it the biggest fight in boxing. When that fight happens, and the only way that fight happens is if they both win on December 23rd on the same card, if they do win on the same card on the same night, that fight is the biggest fight in boxing.”

Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder will likely take place in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia will play a pivotal role in the happening of Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder.

It's not exactly a secret that the Saudis have completely taken over boxing. This year alone, Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury and Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou have taken place there.

The December card will also take place in Saudi Arabia, as well as February's Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk card. Obviously, given that Deontay Wilder's next fight will take place in Saudi Arabia, but not just his next.

'The Bronze Bomber' revealed that he signed an exclusive deal with the country for his next few fights. The news went under the radar as Wilder made the announcement on The Last Stand Podcast. He revealed:

“I just signed a contract with Saudi. An amazing contract with Saudi... So these next few fights are going to be with Saudi. After this we’ll see what happens."

See his comments in the video below (34:00):