Roy Jones Jr. reveals timeline for potential bout with 'legitimate fighter' Tommy Fury

Roy Jones Jr. vs. Tommy Fury could be on the docket for early 2024.

'TNT' is fresh off a victory over KSI last month in Manchester. That was the second straight win for Fury over an influencer, previously defeating Jake Paul in February by a split decision. Following that win over 'The Nightmare,' he seemingly wanted more seasoned competition.

Late last month, Fury was in attendance in Saudi Arabia to support his brother Tyson against Francis Ngannou. There, 'TNT' met with the legendary Roy Jones Jr. about a possible exhibition fight. 'Captain Hook' is in his 50s but competes every once in a while, last facing Anthony Pettis in April.

While he suffered a controversial decision loss to 'Showtime,' Jones Jr. seems down to keep competing. In fact, he believes a fight with Tommy Fury makes a lot of sense despite the big age and experience gap between them.

The legend discussed the bout in a recent interview with BetWay. There, Jones Jr. stated that there are serious talks between the two fighters for early next year. In the interview, 'Captain Hook' stated:

"To be in the ring with somebody from the social media era and have a big fight with Tommy Fury, I may not be who I was but to be in with against someone from the YouTube era, it’s a different type of thing and can captivate the audience. I think it’s a good thing. The fight would have to happen early next year. He’s definitely a legitimate fighter, he’s not a bad fighter at all and he comes from a family of fighters."

Roy Jones Jr. reveals interest in fighter besides Tommy Fury

If Roy Jones Jr. vs. Tommy Fury can't happen, 'Captain Hook' has another idea.

The legendary boxer is having good meetings with 'TNT' as we speak. However, if Jones Jr. and Fury can't reach terms on a deal, it seems that the Hall of Famer has another name in mind.

Speaking to BetWay, the former champion showed interest in boxing Jake Paul as well. 'The Problem Child' is currently booked for a return next month against the 10-1-1 Andre August. After that? Paul might find himself facing a boxing legend.

In the interview with BetWay, Roy Jones Jr. remarked:

"I’ll be 55 years old if we fight. It would be a very interesting fight for both of us because of my age. My mind can still do it, but body isn’t able to, so I’ll have to figure it out and be smarter... I think a Jake Paul fight is also possible."