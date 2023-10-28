"Out of this world!" - Roy Jones Jr. and Tommy Fury shake hands on potential future meeting in the ring

It seems that Tommy Fury and Roy Jones Jr. have already booked a fight for next year.

'TNT' is fresh off his meeting with KSI earlier this month in Manchester. The two stars headlined a stacked Misfits Boxing pay-per-view event featuring Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis in the co-main event. In the six-round headliner, Fury scored a unanimous decision win.

Following the victory, the British boxer stated that he planned to rematch Jake Paul. However, it seems that Fury might want to change his mind after running into 'Captain Hook'. Both boxers met at last night's Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou ceremonial dinner.

There, Tommy Fury and Roy Jones Jr. shook hands on a potential future fight. The two agreed that if Mike Tyson winds up boxing John Fury as discussed, then they would love to be in the co-main event. The two even had a face-off to tease the future bout as well.

In an interview with Boxing King Media, Jones Jr. stated that the two could meet around 200 pounds. Also, the bout would be eight rounds maximum, with the legend stating:

"I'll fight Tommy Fury, and if Mike Tyson fought his father, that would be crazy the same night... 200 [pounds], it about eight rounds max. I'm an old man, he's an up-and-coming tiger."

See his comments below (2:30):

Could Tommy Fury vs. Roy Jones Jr. happen?

Tommy Fury vs. Roy Jones Jr. seemingly hinges entirely on Mike Tyson vs. John Fury.

Earlier this week, 'Iron Mike' and 'Big John' attended the press conference for Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou. Both men helped coach the fighters in the main event, and the father of 'The Gypsy King' was famously a boxer back in the 80s and 90s.

Despite not boxing since 1995, Fury would love for a fight with Tyson. He's called him out for a potential exhibition over the last few months, and they traded words again at yesterday's press conference. Fury called for a fight with the boxing legend, who mostly just laughed.

Tommy Fury and Roy Jones Jr. seemingly already have a weight and rounds picked out for their potential fight. With that in mind, it seems like the biggest hurdle will be getting the main event signed.

However, Mike Tyson has shown interest in another exhibition bout in the future. Speaking to MMAJunkie, the legend said:

"Everyone wants me to fight in exhibitions, everybody! But hey listen, if the price is right."

