"I’m old but I’m a fighting man" - Mike Tyson unexpectedly roped into bizarre call-out by John Fury for an undercard bout

John Fury would be down for a fight against Mike Tyson.

'Iron Mike' is currently busy training Francis Ngannou for the fight of his life against Tyson Fury. While Tyson has never trained in any meaningful capacity, he's been friends with 'The Predator' for years. Whenever the former UFC star asked for his help for the October boxing match, he couldn't just stand by.

Over the last few weeks, the boxing legend has released videos from training camp. While Ngannou appears to be in great shape, a lot of that is owed to Tyson. He looks like a seasoned veteran in the clips that have been released.

Expand Tweet

In the videos, Mike Tyson has hit the pads himself a bit. If the aging legend decides that he wants to fight again, he's now received a challenge from John Fury. The father of 'The Gypsy King' is a former boxer himself and has been vocal about his desire to fight anyone.

In a recent interview with SecondsOut, Fury offered to fight Tyson on the undercard of the October event:

"I love the guy, if he wants to fight me on the undercard he can! No problem. You know, I'm a fighting man. I'm old but I'm a fighting man, he's a fighting man but he's old. We're two geriatrics... If he wants to do something, we can do it. I'm not bothered, I've been knocked out before."

Is Mike Tyson still retired from boxing?

Luckily for John Fury, a fight with Mike Tyson is still on the table.

'Iron Mike' famously retired from the sport following a 2005 loss to Kevin McBride. However, 15 years later, he shockingly exited retirement to face Roy Jones Jr. The two legends headlined a pay-per-view event in an eight-round exhibition.

Expand Tweet

In the end, the two fought to a draw. However, the fight itself was entertaining, and the event was wildly successful. Since 2020, Tyson has teased that he would return for another exhibition, but it's failed to come to fruition.

However, in a recent edition of his Hotboxin' Podcast alongside Ryan Garcia, Mike Tyson admitted he could return. Furthermore, he revealed that he's already spoken to a Saudi Arabian promoter regarding a potential exhibition:

"I miss this stuff, I didn’t think I’d miss it until I was at the weigh-in in Saudi Arabia for [Paul-Fury]... I did that, I wanted to do that, I did that. People also in Saudi Arabia want me to do this stuff too. I don't know, I could be persuaded."