John Fury ready to throw hands with Mike Tyson and call him "traitor" to his face

John Fury is still ready to trade punches with Mike Tyson.

'Iron Mike' has been busy helping prepare Francis Ngannou for the first boxing match of his career. 'The Predator' is set to face Tyson Fury later this month in Saudi Arabia on ESPN pay-per-view.

While Fury's WBC title won't be on the line, the fight still has a lot of excitement. The historic bout will be the first time in combat sports history that the UFC's lineal heavyweight champion will meet boxing's. Furthermore, a loss by Fury could prevent him from executing his scheduled clash with Oleksandr Usyk, set for December.

To help pull off the upset, Francis Ngannou brought Mike Tyson into camp to coach him. While the odds haven't changed much, it has drawn the ire of one big John Fury. The father of Tyson Fury, he previously called for an exhibition with the boxing legend.

However, now, he's explained why. Speaking to Fight Hub TV, Fury stated that Tyson betrayed him by coaching Ngannou. 'The Gypsy King' was famously named after the boxing legend, and that's irritating his dad right about now.

Speaking in the interview, Fury stated:

"Me? [I want to fight] Mike Tyson. I'm going to the top of the tree. He's a traitor, and I'm going to tell him in Saudi next week! Next week, it will be done!"

See his comments in the video below (:30):

Mike Tyson responds to Fury family ire for coaching Francis Ngannou

In regards to Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury, it's all business for Mike Tyson.

'Iron Mike' has no real formal boxing coaching experience, but felt that he had to step up here. 'The Predator' is a longtime friend of the boxing legend and previously made a deal that he would coach him when he crossed over.

That's exactly what's happening now. Over the last few months, the former boxing champion has helped mold Ngannou into a professional boxer. Tyson has been so impressed with his progress that he's predicting a knockout win over 'The Gypsy King'.

That being said, Mike Tyson doesn't harbor any resentment towards Tyson Fury or his father. In an interview with TNT Sports, he was asked about the family's negative reaction to his coaching. Specifically, Fury's comments about being disappointed by the coaching situation.

There, the boxing legend responded:

"This is business, and [Tyson Fury] understands."