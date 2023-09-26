Why is Mike Tyson coaching Francis Ngannou versus Tyson Fury? 'The Predator' reveals deal was made years ago

Francis Ngannou made a deal with Mike Tyson to train him four years ago.

'The Predator' is currently slated to make his boxing debut next month in Saudi Arabia. There, the former UFC heavyweight champion will face Tyson Fury. 'The Gypsy King' has long teased a fight with Ngannou and is coming off a December win over Derek Chisora.

To help prep for his boxing debut, 'Iron Mike' has entered the PFL heavyweight's camp. Over this summer, Tyson has put Ngannou through the work necessary to become a pro boxer. Furthermore, he recently posted multiple clips to social media, showing the legend's coaching work.

While a great pairing, many are likely wondering why Mike Tyson decided to coach Francis Ngannou. For his part, 'The Predator' discussed the subject in a recent interview with Joe Rogan. Speaking on the commentator's podcast, he said that Tyson agreed to coach him four years ago.

Ngannou said that the legend agreed to coach him but only if he could get a deal with Fury. Recalling the events, the MMA fighter said:

“But if you look, four years ago, exactly four years ago, that’s when Tyson and I started hit each other on social media. And four years ago was the first time I met Mike Tyson. I was on his podcast [Hotboxing]. And one request that I initiated at that time was, ‘Whenever I fight Tyson Fury, will you be in my corner?’ And he said, ‘Yes.’"

Mike Tyson responds to Tyson Fury's disappointment comments

While fans are excited to see Mike Tyson coach Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury isn't a fan.

'The Gpysy King' recently admitted in an interview that he was saddened by the training situation. Fury was famously named by the boxing legend, and it made him sad to see Tyson train his next opponent.

It also made him sad that he would have to hand the aging boxing trainer a loss as well. That being said, it sounds like Tyson isn't feeling too bad about the situation. In a recent interview, he was asked about Fury's statements about his disappointment.

In an interview with TNT Sports, Mike Tyson responded to those comments. There, he kept things brief regarding Tyson Fury's comments. He stated that he hopes that the WBC heavyweight champion understands that it's just business.

Speaking in the interview, Tyson said:

“This is business, and he understands.”