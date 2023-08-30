"We're just getting started" - Mike Tyson showcases new training footage with Francis Ngannou

Mike Tyson training Francis Ngannou seems to be going quite well.

'Iron Mike' was tabbed to lead 'The Predator' into his boxing debut this fall. In October, Ngannou will head to Saudi Arabia to face WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. 'The Gypsy King' is fresh off a win over Derek Chisora last December, his most recent victory.

Ahead of the bout, Ngannou has brought in Tyson as his lead trainer. The boxing legend has never been a full-time trainer before but thought now was the perfect time to use his expertise. It makes sense, as the two have been friends for years prior to the fight announcement.

It's safe to say that Mike Tyson's training Francis Ngannou has gotten quite intense. On X, the former heavyweight champion released a video of himself training the PFL star. In the video, the boxer himself steps in and hits pads to show Ngannou what to do.

The former UFC heavyweight champion was slower than the legend but still clearly packs a punch. The caption on the video post was simple, letting Fury know that Tyson and Ngannou are just getting started. With months until their October clash in Saudi Arabia, the heavyweights likely aren't lying.

Mike Tyson training: 'Iron Mike' praises Francis Ngannou

Mike Tyson has spoken about his training with Francis Ngannou.

The alliance only came together earlier this summer after 'The Predator' announced his plans to face Tyson Fury. Since the fight announcement, few have given Ngannou any chance to win, as it is his boxing debut against 'The Gypsy King'.

However, 'Iron Mike' believes that fans will be shocked at the fight later this year. Speaking on his Hotboxin' Podcast alongside Ngannou, they previewed the upcoming bout against Fury. There, Tyson opined that many were underestimating the former UFC champion.

Furthermore, Mike Tyson referenced Conor McGregor's 2017 fight with Floyd Mayweather as proof that he can be competitive. 'The Notorious' famously lost to 'Money' that night but won rounds and landed more punches than Manny Pacquiao did on the legend.

In a recent edition of his podcast, Tyson argued

“This is what you have to look [at] when you think about him fighting Tyson Fury, Conor McGregor went 11 rounds or 10 rounds with Floyd Mayweather, the greatest fighter of his generation, if not all-time. If that can happen, why can’t he give Tyson a capable fight? Floyd Mayweather is the greatest fighter in the world as far as technique and style. So why doesn’t he have a chance if McGregor did well and did a great account of himself?"