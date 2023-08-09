"What if you hit that kid and he dies?" - Boxer calls for Dillian Whyte to be handed historic ten-year ban

Derek Chisora is the latest to call for Dillian Whyte to be banned from boxing.

'The Body Snatcher' was slated to face Anthony Joshua this Saturday night from the U.K. The clash was going to be a rematch of their December 2015 bout, where 'AJ' won by knockout in a firefight. Sadly, fans won't get to see the second clash for a while, if it happens at all.

Last week, Whyte was pulled from the fight after it was discovered that he failed multiple VADA drug tests. Furthermore, this isn't the first time that the former title challenger has failed a drug test. He was previously suspended in 2012, as well as in 2019.

Dillian Whyte was later cleared of a doping violation in that latter case but is now back in hot water. At today's press conference announcing Joshua vs. Robert Helenius, Derek Chisora took aim at 'The Body Snatcher'. 'Del Boy' called for Whyte to be suspended for ten years.

It's worth noting that the two have fought previously, with Whyte winning both times. Nonetheless, at the press conference earlier today, Chisora stated:

"I want to talk about it because it's a problem in this sport of ours. Boxing is already the hardest sport, to fight somebody's kid when you're not on drugs... I think they should put a new rule now, if you get caught taking any supplements in boxing, from the British Board of Control, it's going to be a ten-year ban straight away. Because what if you hit that kid and he dies? What're you going to do?"

Dillian Whyte releases statement regarding drug test failures

Over the weekend, Dillian Whyte released a statement on social media.

While this is the third drug test scandal that 'The Body Snatcher' has been involved in, it's important to remember that his situation still needs to be investigated. That's especially the case given the fact that Whyte has previously been cleared after his 2019 drug test failure.

Nonetheless, this one is a much more costly error. His rematch with Anthony Joshua is now gone, a fight that Whyte has called to get for years now. Sadly, he will have to get his vengeance later, if he gets it at all.

On social media, Dillian Whyte released a brief statement proclaiming his innocence. In the post on Instagram, the heavyweight contender stated that he was disappointed, but didn't mean to intentionally take any substance.