Mike Tyson offers prediction for Anthony Joshua vs. Dillian Whyte 2

Mike Tyson has given his thoughts on Anthony Joshua's return against Dillian Whyte.

'AJ' and 'The Body Snatcher' are set to collide next week in the U.K. The bout will be a rematch of their previous outing in December 2015, when they met as prospects. That was a wild night in England, as the two heavyweights went head-to-head.

Ultimately, the two men traded big shots in the early rounds of the contest. However, it was in the seventh round that Joshua scored a knockout win. The victory handed him regional titles and later secured him the first world title shot of his career.

Eight years later, the two former heavyweight champions are set to collide later this month. As of now, many are favoring Anthony Joshua to pick up the win, but he has a lot on the line. With a loss to Dillian Whyte, his potential clash with Deontay Wilder in December would go up in flames.

Nonetheless, Mike Tyson is riding with 'AJ' to get the victory in the rematch later this month. The heavyweight legend discussed the news in a recent interview with Pro Boxing Fans, he kept it simple when asked for a prediction. He responded:

"Hm, I pick Anthony [to win the rematch]."

Mike Tyson to train Francis Ngannou for Tyson Fury fight

Mike Tyson has become the trainer for heavyweight's biggest new challenger.

In October, Francis Ngannou will travel to Saudi Arabia to face Tyson Fury in his boxing debut. 'The Predator' has long discussed a potential move to boxing, and with his power, it's hard to not see him having a shot against anybody.

Now, a few months away from his debut, the former UFC champion has linked up with Mike Tyson. Last month, Ngannou stated that he was interested in potentially training with 'Iron Mike' for his first boxing match. The two have briefly worked together in the past.

pic.twitter.com/LdWdGNjDKb Mike Tyson gave Francis Ngannou tips on how to fight Tyson Fury when they met. Now Ngannou has officially appointed Tyson as one of his trainers to be in his corner for their fight on Oct 28th…@MikeTyson & @Francis_Ngannou]

At the time, the heavyweight legend was a fan of the idea but was non-committal. That was until today when Mike Tyson announced his intention to train Francis Ngannou for his fight against Tyson Fury. He announced the news via a press release, which read:

“It is no secret I back Ngannou 100 percent in this faceoff of champions. He has one hard punch, and when it lands, it’s game over. I am looking forward to working with Ngannou and supporting his transition from the octagon to the boxing ring.”