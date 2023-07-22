Is Mike Tyson training Francis Ngannou for his fight against Tyson Fury? 'Iron Mike' shows interest

Mike Tyson is interested in training Francis Ngannou for his boxing debut.

'The Predator' is slated to face Tyson Fury in October in a high-profile boxing match. While it won't feature any titles on the line, the fight will be a historic one. It'll be the first time in combat sports history that the UFC's lineal heavyweight champion will face boxing's lineal heavyweight titleholder.

Nonetheless, the fight will be the PFL heavyweight's boxing debut. While long been a fan of the sport, Ngannou has never stepped in the boxing ring to date. Following the fight's announcement, Ngannou showed interest in potentially linking up with Mike Tyson for training.

'Iron Mike' is one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, and also has a history with Francis Ngannou. The two have met previously as friends, with the UFC star even appearing on Tyson's podcast. With that in mind, it's not a surprise that the boxer is interested in training him.

Mike Tyson discussed potentially training the MMA fighter for 'The Gypsy King' in an interview with ES NEWS. There, he opined that Ngannou has the power to put down Fury. In the interview, he stated:

"I think anything is possible. He has a hard punch. I would like to [train with Ngannou] that, yeah. That would be cool. I like that."

Has Mike Tyson trained with Francis Ngannou in the past?

Mike Tyson has never trained with Francis Ngannou, but he has given him some tips in the past.

'The Predator' will make his boxing debut in October, but the move has been long in the making. As far as last April, Ngannou was seen in the ring with 'The Gypsy King' to tease a potential fight in boxing.

Nonetheless, few are giving the former UFC champion a shot in Saudi Arabia. However, he has already received some training tips from the great Mike Tyson. 'Iron Mike' showed Francis Ngannou some boxing tips after a 2020 podcast the two did together.

While Ngannou famously has incredible power, arguably the most in UFC history, his technique in boxing obviously needs refinement.

Francis Ngannou is aware of that too, which is why he's tried to link up with Tyson. While it's unknown if the two heavyweights will train together ahead of October, we can likely expect an update in the weeks to come.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[📽️ @MikeTyson & @Francis_Ngannou] Mike Tyson gave UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou tips on how to fight Tyson Fury…[📽️ @MikeTyson & @Francis_Ngannou] pic.twitter.com/y8APFRVobB