When Mike Tyson taught Francis Ngannou to land a perfect boxing KO [VIDEO]

Ahead of his boxing debut, Francis Ngannou got some pointers from Mike Tyson.

'The Predator' is finally set to make his boxing debut later this year against Tyson Fury. For Ngannou, he's discussed a potential move to the ring for years. In January, he vacated the UFC heavyweight title and left the company to make it a reality.

While many doubted his ability to get a high-profile fight, he succeeded. Ngannou will face 'The Gypsy King' in October in Saudi Arabia. The contest won't have the WBC title on the line, but it's still the first time that the lineal heavyweight champions from MMA and boxing will meet.

Following the fight announcement this week, the former UFC champion opened as a massive underdog.

Nonetheless, Francis Ngannou has already gotten some tips from the great Mike Tyson. In 2020, 'The Predator' and 'Iron Mike' did a podcast together. Following the discussion, the two decided to go and shadowbox, with Tyson giving a few pointers.

While the former champion is in his 50s, there's no doubt that he still has speed and his combinations are on point. While many are counting Ngannou out of his boxing debut, he's received help from the best around.

Mike Tyson discusses Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury

Mike Tyson believes Francis Ngannou has a shot against Tyson Fury.

'The Gypsy King' is considered one of the greatest heavyweights not just on the planet, but ever. Fury's ability to switch styles, from being a defensive big man on his feet, to a brawler in the clinch, is second to none.

Furthermore, his chin is seemingly uncrackable. In his trilogy with Deontay Wilder, Fury was knocked down several times across the three fights. Every single time, the British champion somehow found his way back to his feet.

'The Bronze Bomber' is known as arguably the hardest-hitting boxer ever. Yet, he failed to put down Fury for good in their series leading many to doubt that Ngannou can.

For those reasons, Francis Ngannou has opened as a massive betting underdog for October. However, Mike Tyson believes the former UFC star has a shot against Tyson Fury. In a previous interview with TMZ Sports earlier this year, the heavyweight legend was asked about the potential fight.

In response, the former champion gave a three-word answer. When asked if Francis Ngannou can defeat Tyson Fury in the boxing ring, Tyson answered:

"Anything is possible."

