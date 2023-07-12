UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov makes confident prediction for Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury - "I don’t see anyone that can touch his face"

Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn't give Francis Ngannou a shot against Tyson Fury.

'The Gpysy King' and 'The Predator' finally made a deal official earlier this week. For the last few months, the two heavyweights have been in talks. As Fury's talks with Oleksandr Usyk began to fall apart, he began to shift his focus toward the former UFC heavyweight champion.

Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 @BTSportBoxing Francis Ngannou is set for October 28th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 🥊



Yesterday, the two announced their fight, which will go down in October in Saudi Arabia. The contest will be ten rounds, and will also not feature Fury's WBC heavyweight title on the line. Later, the WBC confirmed that they had no plans to strip him, and he got permission to fight Ngannou.

However, with the fight now official, few are giving Francis Ngannou much of a shot. That would include Khabib Nurmagomedov, who discussed the possible fight in an interview with Sky Sports last year.

In the interview, the former UFC lightweight champion picked 'The Predator' to defeat Fury in the cage. However, the ring is a different story. In the interview, he stated:

“Tyson Fury, this guy is the best right now. I think Tyson Fury is on a different level in boxing. If they fight in MMA, of course Francis Ngannou has a chance... If they fight in UFC, Tyson Fury has not much of a chance. In boxing, I don’t see anyone that can touch his face, maybe [Oleksandr] Usyk. Usyk is going to be his toughest challenge for Tyson Fury."

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou: Does 'The Predator' have a shot?

'The Gypsy King' is a massive favorite to defeat Francis Ngannou in their October boxing match.

To his credit, 'The Predator' has done a great job at exceeding expectations thus far. In his final UFC fight last January, Ngannou defeated Ciryl Gane by decision, despite having multiple torn knee ligaments.

For the past few years, the MMA fighter has been vocal about his desire to box. Ngannou has incredible power that has been compared to the likes of Deontay Wilder. Sadly for the former UFC heavyweight champion, Fury has already defeated 'The Bronze Bomber'.

The opening betting odds for the contest have been released, and they tell the whole story. 'The Gpysy King' is currently a massive favorite against Ngannou, and it's not exactly close. While the odds will likely shift closer to fight night, they won't change much.

Nonetheless, at heavyweight, it only takes one.

