Will Anthony Joshua fight a replacement opponent after Dillian Whyte's failed test? Here's the latest

Anthony Joshua's future is unknown after Dillian Whyte failed his drug test earlier today.

'AJ' was slated to face 'The Body Snatcher' next Saturday on DAZN. The bout was set to be a rematch of their previous December 2015 clash when they met as prospects. In that outing, the two rocked each other early, but ultimately Joshua prevailed.

The future two-time champion scored a seventh-round knockout win eight years ago in the U.K. Eight years following that night, the two booked a high-profile rematch slated for later this month. Sadly, the rematch was canceled earlier this month.

As a result of adverse VADA drug test samples from Dillian Whyte, he has been pulled from the fight. It's worth noting that as of now, Anthony Joshua doesn't have an opponent, and some have speculated that he might not fight in August. He currently is already expected to meet Deontay Wilder in December in Saudi Arabia.

However, according to a recent report from veteran boxing journalist Dan Rafael, 'AJ' will likely fight next week. Eddie Hearn is reportedly looking for a replacement opponent as of now, but there are not going to be too many attractive options.

Dan Rafael @DanRafael1 I’m told @MatchroomBoxing is seeking a replacement to fight Joshua and hopes to keep the card on but it’s a fluid situation. #boxing

There were two heavyweight fights slated for the undercard, including Filip Hrgovic vs Demsey McKean. Derek Chisora was also set for the event, coming off his knockout loss to Tyson Fury in December. A potential replacement could come from that undercard.

Andy Ruiz Jr. calls for Anthony Joshua trilogy fight

While it's no Dillian Whyte rematch, Anthony Joshua could face a familiar face later this month.

Following the news of the canceled rematch, Andy Ruiz Jr. took to social media. 'The Destroyer' called for a trilogy fight with the former two-time champion, while adding that there's no chance of him ducking the potential bout.

If the potential trilogy fight is booked, it would come under very similar circumstances as their first clash. In the summer of 2019, Anthony Joshua was first booked to face Jarrell Miller in his United States debut, but the fight was sadly canceled.

Following a failed drug test from 'Big Baby', Andy Ruiz Jr. stepped in on short notice, winning by knockout. The upset was one of the biggest in boxing history, but the rematch saw Joshua easily control the Mexican champion to a unanimous decision win.

Nonetheless, as of now, Eddie Hearn and 'AJ' haven't responded to the potential trilogy callout.