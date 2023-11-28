"Oh he's garbage" - Former champion believes Oleksandr Usyk would be 'destroyed' in his era

James Toney has weighed in on Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury, and he's not impressed.

'The Cat' and 'The Gypsy King' are currently set to collide on February 17 in Saudi Arabia. The bout will crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis accomplished the feat well over two decades ago.

The bout was initially expected for December 23rd but was postponed following Fury's fight with Francis Ngannou in October. That night saw 'The Predator' suffer a split-decision loss, but not before knocking down the British boxer.

When asked about the heavyweight title bout in a recent interview with Marko Boxing, James Toney blasted Tyson Fury's performance. 'Lights Out' is a Hall of Famer and multiple-time champion. While he's no fan of the British boxer, he's seemingly even less of a fan of Oleksandr Usyk.

Speaking in the interview, he opined that the Ukrainian would perform badly if he fought in previous eras of the sport. Toney opined:

"Man, Tyson Fury should be ashamed of himself... Oh [Usyk's] garbage … The right time, the right moment. If he was in my era he’d be getting destroyed left and right. Basically everybody today we’d destroy. Hell no [they wouldn’t last in my era] – or the seventies or the eighties.”

See his comments in the video below (10:00)

Former champion praises Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury

It's safe to say that Evander Holyfield doesn't view Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury the same as James Toney.

While 'Lights Out' seemingly isn't a fan of either man, several boxing legends have praised the matchup. That would include 'The Real Deal', who was even present in Saudi Arabia to watch Fury vs. Ngannou last month.

Speaking to iFL TV, Evander Holyfield was asked about Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury. There, the former cruiserweight champion had the exact opposite opinion of James Toney. It just proves once again how split legends and fans are on this matchup.

In the interview, the former heavyweight champion predicted 'The Cat' to get the job done early next year. Holyfield stated:

“I think Usyk will win because for one thing he’s a tough fighter and he don’t give up. He quicker. I don’t think Tyson Fury will be able to compete with how many punches he’s going to throw.”

See his comments in the video below (4:00)