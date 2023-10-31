"How could he do all that?" - Former champion urges Tyson Fury to retire after Francis Ngannou bout

Riddick Bowe believes that Tyson Fury should retire following Saturday's bout.

'The Gypsy King' made his return to the boxing ring over the weekend in Saudi Arabia. There he faced Francis Ngannou, in the PFL star's first ever boxing match. Due to his lack of experience, 'The Predator' entered the bout an astronomical underdog.

However, the former UFC champion shocked fans with his performance Saturday. He knocked down Fury in Round 3 and nearly scored an upset win on the scorecards. Ultimately, the British boxer earned a split-decision victory, much to the chagrin of Mike Tyson and others.

It turns out that former undisputed heavyweight champion Riddick Bowe is among those who believe Tyson Fury didn't deserve a win. 'Big Daddy' recently discussed the bout in an interview with Fight Hub TV. There, Bowe said that he felt the bout should've been scored a draw.

Furthermore, the former champion believes that Fury should retire due to the result. Speaking in the interview, Bowe said:

“Tyson, he needs to retire. He’s fought a guy who’s had no fights and just turning pro and for a guy that’s got no experience, Tyson Fury should have got him out of there early. He made Tyson look bad. He knocked him down, he hit him with shots. If he don’t have any experience how could he do all that? He made Tyson look bad.

"In my opinion, I think Tyson should retire but I think he will continue and see what happens.”

See his comments in the video below (:10):

Tyson Fury speaks following controversial win over Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury has answered critics after his controversial win over Francis Ngannou.

To the credit of 'The Gypsy King', Fury didn't sulk for long after Saturday's bout. Despite entering as a 14-to-1 favorite for the contest, the British boxer was knocked down, and nearly lost to someone who isn't a boxer by trade.

That being said, Fury is taking complete ownership of the situation itself. Just a day following the controversial split-decision win, the British boxer recapped the event in an interview with iFL TV.

There, Tyson Fury said that he was the only one to blame for Saturday's bout:

“There’s no who to blame, blame me. There’s no blame the trainer, blame the manager, blame the cutman. Blame me if you’re gonna blame anybody. It was what it was. It’s the fight game, not tap dancing. You go in there and have a fight.”