Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney are continuing to go back and forth on social media.

'The Dream' is fresh off his return earlier this month against Regis Prograis. That bout was Haney's first move up at super lightweight, having vacated his lightweight titles last month. In his pay-per-view return, he dominated 'Rougarou', winning by unanimous decision.

As some likely recall, Haney left lightweight and vacated his titles largely thanks to 'Tank'. In his statement announcing the news, Haney stated that he tried hard to unify the championships with Davis. However, they failed to reach a deal, and he was leaving the division as a result.

In the last few weeks, however, Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney have shown interest in finally booking a fight. They've gone back and forth on social media a lot, and Eddie Hearn has shown interest in booking the bout next.

For his part, Haney took to Instagram earlier this week to share a fan poster for the proposed bout. In the comment section, Davis responded back with a comment of his own. He wrote:

"You know that happen to the last n**** that posted some shit like this."

Are there any details about Gervonta Davis' next fight?

Gervonta Davis is expected to return to the ring this Spring, but likely won't face Devin Haney.

While the two champions are talking a lot, this is far from the first time that's been the case. It's also worth noting that both men, even if they do want to fight, appear to be tied up in other matchups at the moment.

Over the last few weeks, 'The Dream' has been much more connected to Ryan Garcia. Much like Haney, 'KingRy' moved up to super lightweight, and is coming off a knockout win. Earlier this month, Eddie Hearn and Oscar De La Hoya were seen meeting about the bout.

Furthermore, it seems that Gervonta Davis is already slated to return in March. As previously reported, 'Tank' is expected to headline Amazon Prime's first Premier Boxing Champions pay-per-view card that month.

As of now, his next fight hasn't been formally announced. However, he has been closely linked to a potential rematch with former opponent Isaac Cruz. 'Pitbull' gave Davis a tough bout back in December 2021, but wound up suffering a unanimous decision defeat.

Regardless, fans are excitedly awaiting the return of the WBA champion. In recent weeks, Davis has teased his comeback, showing clips of training.