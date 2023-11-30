Gervonta Davis gives flippant reaction to becoming new WBA champion after Devin Haney vacated belts

Gervonta Davis's WBA belts don't matter to him despite Devin Haney's announcement.

'The Dream' is currently slated to return to the boxing ring early next month to face Regis Prograis. That will be Haney's first up at super lightweight as he attempts to become a two-weight division champion. While that might happen, he won't be holding gold in the weight class below on fight night.

Earlier this week, the undisputed lightweight champion announced his decision to vacate the titles. At the time, Haney stated that he previously hoped to unify the titles with Davis' WBA lightweight title. However, the two couldn't reach an agreement on a deal.

That being said, it's clear that Gervonta Davis doesn't care much about the WBA gold. On social media, 'Tank' reacted to news that he would be upgraded to WBA (Super) lightweight champion. He famously won the gold back in 2021 with a knockout win over Mario Barrios.

Since then, Davis has defended the WBA (Regular) lightweight title three times. However, while he might be upgraded to the (Super) lightweight champion soon, he doesn't want it. In fact, he stated as much during a recent post on X. The tweet read:

"I don't want that s***."

What will happen to Gervonta Davis' WBA belts following Devin Haney's announcement?

Gervonta Davis will be upgraded to the WBA (Super) lightweight champion if he likes it or not.

That being said, 'Tank' isn't the only one impacted by Devin Haney's recent announcement. 'The Dream' held all the gold at lightweight and is vacating multiple titles, not just the WBA (Super) championship.

Obviously, Davis will be upgraded to being the WBA (Super) champion, but what does that mean for the rest of the division? Well, one title, the WBC lightweight title, was already won by Shakur Stevenson last month against Edwin De Los Santos.

However, the IBF title bout is expected to be contested in an early 2024 matchup. Vasyl Lomachenko is currently slated to face former champion George Kambosos Jr. in Australia at some point early next year. The title is expected to be added to that matchup, but it's not decided.

'Loma' and 'The Emperor' are also highly rated with the WBO and could potentially fight for that title as well. However, it remains to be seen if that will occur. As of now, Gervonta Davis is one of only a few high-profile lightweights to comment on the situation.